The Arabian Gulf Cup is one of the most prestigious regional tournaments in the area, having launched its first edition in 1970 in Bahrain with the participation of four teams. It has since transformed into a sporting event eagerly awaited by the Gulf community approximately every two years, contributing over more than five decades to the emergence of Gulf football stars and enhancing the sports ties among the peoples of the region.



The Kuwaiti national team tops the list of teams with the most titles, boasting 10 championships, followed by Iraq with 4 titles, and then Saudi Arabia and Qatar, each with 3 titles. Meanwhile, the UAE, Oman, and Bahrain have each won the title twice.



The tournament has witnessed significant milestones throughout its history, including the Saudi national team's first title win in the UAE edition in 1994, the Omani national team's first-ever title in 2009, and Bahrain's first title in the 2019 edition.



The tournament has also played a crucial role in showcasing many football generations that have brought glory to Gulf teams on both continental and international levels.



As the start of "Gulf 27" approaches, Gulf fans are reminiscing about previous tournaments filled with competition and excitement, while the participating teams aspire to add a new title to their historical records.