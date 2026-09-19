أثار منشور على منصة إكس نشره حساب نادي الاتحاد عن مبارياته في سبتمبر ردود فعل متباينة، بعد أن ربطها بعض المتابعين بتعثر الأهلي أمام صن داونز الجنوب أفريقي في كأس القارات للأندية.


واعتبرت جماهير أهلاوية أن إسقاط التغريدة على نتيجة المباراة غير مقبول، خصوصاً أن الأهلي خاض المهمة بصفته بطل آسيا وممثلاً للكرة السعودية، فيما رأى آخرون أن المنشور اعتيادي ولا يحمل أي رسالة مقصودة، وأن التنافس التقليدي بين جماهير الناديين منحه أبعاداً تتجاوز مضمونه.