A post on the X platform published by the Al-Ittihad club account about its matches in September sparked mixed reactions, after some followers linked it to Al-Ahli's setback against South Africa's Sundowns in the Club World Cup.



Al-Ahli fans considered the association of the tweet with the match result unacceptable, especially since Al-Ahli undertook the task as the Asian champion and representative of Saudi football, while others viewed the post as routine and devoid of any intended message, arguing that the traditional rivalry between the fans of the two clubs gave it dimensions that went beyond its content.