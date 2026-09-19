The decision by Dutch coach Marino Pusic to deploy Brazilian Galeno in the left-back position during the match against Mamelodi Sundowns sparked widespread controversy among Al Ahly fans, especially after the team's exit from the Intercontinental Cup.



Al Ahly fans criticized the tactical deployment of the player, considering that placing him in a position far from his usual attacking roles limited his effectiveness and impacted the team's performance during the match, particularly since Galeno is accustomed to appearing in attacking roles.



Galeno's participation raised further questions surrounding the match, especially after reports indicated that the player was suffering from an injury that kept him away from team training before the game, only for the coaching staff to decide to field him in the left-back position.



Al Ahly's adventure in the tournament ended with a loss to Sundowns, who secured the match in their favor, leading Al Ahly to exit the Intercontinental Cup amid a state of fan anger and questions regarding the tactical choices made during the match.