أثار قرار المدرب الهولندي مارينو بوسيتش إشراك البرازيلي جالينو في مركز الظهير الأيسر خلال مواجهة ماميلودي صن داونز جدلًا واسعًا بين جماهير الأهلي، خصوصًا بعد خروج الفريق من بطولة كأس إنتركونتيننتال.


وانتقدت جماهير أهلاوية التوظيف التكتيكي للاعب، معتبرةً أن إشراكه في مركز يبتعد عن أدواره الهجومية المعتادة حدّ من فاعليته وأثر في مردود الفريق خلال المواجهة، لاسيما أن جالينو اعتاد الظهور في الأدوار الهجومية.


وزادت مشاركة جالينو من علامات الاستفهام المحيطة بالمواجهة، بعدما سبقتها تقارير أشارت إلى معاناة اللاعب من إصابة أبعدته عن التدريبات الجماعية قبل المباراة، قبل أن يقرر الجهاز الفني الدفع به في مركز الظهير الأيسر.


وانتهت مغامرة الأهلي في البطولة بالخسارة أمام صن داونز، الذي حسم المواجهة لمصلحته، ليغادر الأهلي منافسات كأس إنتركونتيننتال وسط حالة من الغضب الجماهيري وتساؤلات حول الخيارات الفنية التي صاحبت المباراة.