حقق فريق نيوكاسل يونايتد فوزه الثاني في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم هذا الموسم بتغلبه على ضيفه هال سيتي بنتيجة 2-1 في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب «سانت جيمس بارك» بمدينة نيوكاسل، ضمن الجولة الخامسة من منافسات المسابقة، بقيادة مدربه يايسله.
وافتتح جو ويلوك التسجيل مبكرًا لأصحاب الأرض في الدقيقة 3، وأضاف لويس هول الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 7، قبل أن يقلص محمد علي تشو الفارق لهال سيتي في الدقيقة 67 من مجريات الشوط الثاني.
وبهذه النتيجة، تقدم نيوكاسل إلى المركز الثامن بـ8 نقاط، فيما تراجع هال سيتي إلى المركز السابع بالرصيد ذاته، وبفارق الأهداف.
Newcastle United achieved their second victory in the English Premier League this season by defeating their guest Hull City 2-1 in the match held today at St. James' Park in Newcastle, as part of the fifth round of the competition, under the guidance of their coach, Islah.
Joe Willock opened the scoring early for the home team in the 3rd minute, and Lewis Hall added the second goal in the 7th minute, before Mohamed Ali Cho reduced the deficit for Hull City in the 67th minute of the second half.
With this result, Newcastle moved up to eighth place with 8 points, while Hull City dropped to seventh place with the same points, but with a goal difference.