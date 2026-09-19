أكد المحاضر الآسيوي عبدالله آل مانع أن خسارة الأهلي أمام مستضيفه صن داونز في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب لوفتس فيرسفيلد في جنوب أفريقيا، على نهائي كأس أفريقيا-آسيا-المحيط الهادئ، الذي انتهى بنتيجة 2-1، جاءت نتيجة تراكم عدة عوامل.


وقال آل مانع لـ«عكاظ» إن الأهلي قدم شوطاً أول منضبطاً تكتيكياً، لكن تأخر التغييرات وبطء التدخل الفني من المدرب الهولندي، رغم التراجع البدني الواضح لبعض اللاعبين، منح المنافس الأفضلية.


وأضاف أن صن داونز تعمد استدراج الأهلي للضغط عبر البناء من الخلف، ما استنزف لياقة لاعبي الأهلي، بالتزامن مع إهدار فرص محققة لغياب اللمسة الأخيرة وتراجع التركيز.


وأشار إلى أن الأخطاء الدفاعية وسوء التغطية وتقدم الخطوط وترك مساحات خلف المدافعين سمحت للفريق الجنوب أفريقي باستغلال سرعة أطرافه وحسم المواجهة.