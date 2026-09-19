The Asian lecturer Abdullah Al-Mani confirmed that Al-Ahli's loss to its host Sundowns in the match held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in South Africa, in the final of the Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup, which ended with a score of 2-1, was the result of several accumulated factors.



Al-Mani told "Okaz" that Al-Ahli had a tactically disciplined first half, but the delay in substitutions and the slow technical intervention from the Dutch coach, despite the clear physical decline of some players, gave the opponent an advantage.



He added that Sundowns deliberately lured Al-Ahli into pressing by building from the back, which drained the fitness of Al-Ahli's players, coinciding with missed clear chances due to a lack of the final touch and a decline in focus.



He pointed out that defensive errors, poor coverage, advancing lines, and leaving spaces behind the defenders allowed the South African team to exploit the speed of their wings and secure the victory.