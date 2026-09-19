أكد المحاضر الآسيوي عبدالله آل مانع أن خسارة الأهلي أمام مستضيفه صن داونز في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب لوفتس فيرسفيلد في جنوب أفريقيا، على نهائي كأس أفريقيا-آسيا-المحيط الهادئ، الذي انتهى بنتيجة 2-1، جاءت نتيجة تراكم عدة عوامل.
وقال آل مانع لـ«عكاظ» إن الأهلي قدم شوطاً أول منضبطاً تكتيكياً، لكن تأخر التغييرات وبطء التدخل الفني من المدرب الهولندي، رغم التراجع البدني الواضح لبعض اللاعبين، منح المنافس الأفضلية.
وأضاف أن صن داونز تعمد استدراج الأهلي للضغط عبر البناء من الخلف، ما استنزف لياقة لاعبي الأهلي، بالتزامن مع إهدار فرص محققة لغياب اللمسة الأخيرة وتراجع التركيز.
وأشار إلى أن الأخطاء الدفاعية وسوء التغطية وتقدم الخطوط وترك مساحات خلف المدافعين سمحت للفريق الجنوب أفريقي باستغلال سرعة أطرافه وحسم المواجهة.
The Asian lecturer Abdullah Al-Mani confirmed that Al-Ahli's loss to its host Sundowns in the match held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in South Africa, in the final of the Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup, which ended with a score of 2-1, was the result of several accumulated factors.
Al-Mani told "Okaz" that Al-Ahli had a tactically disciplined first half, but the delay in substitutions and the slow technical intervention from the Dutch coach, despite the clear physical decline of some players, gave the opponent an advantage.
He added that Sundowns deliberately lured Al-Ahli into pressing by building from the back, which drained the fitness of Al-Ahli's players, coinciding with missed clear chances due to a lack of the final touch and a decline in focus.
He pointed out that defensive errors, poor coverage, advancing lines, and leaving spaces behind the defenders allowed the South African team to exploit the speed of their wings and secure the victory.