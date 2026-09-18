في وقتٍ ظن فيه الكثيرون أن الفصول الأخيرة من رواية قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو مع منتخب البرتغال قد كُتبت مع صافرة نهاية المونديال الأخير، جاء (الجمعة) ليعلن للعالم أن «للقصة بقية».


فقد أكد المدير الفني الجديد لمنتخب «السيليساو»، جورجي جيسوس، استدعاء القائد التاريخي لخوض منافسات بطولة دوري الأمم الأوروبية القادمة.


وجاء هذا الاستدعاء الرسمي ليفند كافة التكهنات التي دارت حول اعتزال «الدون» دولياً بعمر 41 عاماً، وكان جيسوس قد أعلن قائمة من 25 لاعباً، لمواجهة ويلز والدنمارك والنرويج (مرتين) في دوري الأمم الأوروبية، وضمّت القائمة أيضاً ثلاثة لاعبين من دوري روشن وهم: روبن نيفيز (الهلال)، فرانسيسكو ترينكاو (الأهلي)، وجواو فيليكس (النصر).


ويبدو أن شغف رونالدو وطموحه لا يعترفان بأحكام الزمن، حيث سيواصل كتابة التاريخ في رحلة دولية مذهلة بدأت قبل 23 عاماً (تحديداً في عام 2003) ولم تتوقف حتى اليوم محققاً من خلالها أرقاما إعجازية على عرش كرة القدم.


وبموجب هذا الاستدعاء، يستعد رونالدو حالياً لتعزيز أرقامه الخيالية التي ينفرد بها كأكثر اللاعبين تأثيراً في تاريخ اللعبة على مستوى المنتخبات، فهو يُعد عميد لاعبي العالم بعد أن خاض 233 مباراة دولية، وهو الرقم القياسي في تاريخ كرة القدم، وكذلك هو الهداف التاريخي للمنتخبات فقد سجل 146 هدفاً بقميص البرتغال، متربعاً على صدارة هدافي العالم.