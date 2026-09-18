At a time when many believed that the final chapters of the victory leader Cristiano Ronaldo's story with the Portuguese national team were written with the final whistle of the last World Cup, Friday came to announce to the world that "the story continues."



The new head coach of the "Seleção," Jorge Jesus, confirmed the call-up of the historic captain to participate in the upcoming UEFA Nations League tournament.



This official call-up dispelled all speculations surrounding "the Don's" international retirement at the age of 41. Jesus had announced a list of 25 players to face Wales, Denmark, and Norway (twice) in the UEFA Nations League, which also included three players from the Roshen League: Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Francisco Trincão (Al-Ahli), and João Félix (Al-Nassr).



It seems that Ronaldo's passion and ambition do not recognize the passage of time, as he will continue to write history in a remarkable international journey that began 23 years ago (specifically in 2003) and has not stopped until today, achieving miraculous numbers at the pinnacle of football.



With this call-up, Ronaldo is currently preparing to enhance his extraordinary statistics, which make him the most influential player in the history of the game at the national team level. He is considered the captain of world players, having played 233 international matches, a record in the history of football. He is also the all-time top scorer for national teams, having scored 146 goals while wearing the Portugal jersey, sitting at the top of the world's goal scorers.