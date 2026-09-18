شددت خطبتا الجمعة في المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي على مكانة مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، ووجوب تعظيم حرمتهما وصيانة أمنهما وحماية الآمنين فيهما، وأكدتا أنها ثوابت لا يجوز المساس بها.

 خطيبا الحرمين: استهداف مكة والمدينة جريمة تهدد أمن الأمة وحمايتهما مسؤولية عظيمة

في المسجد الحرام، تطرق إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ الدكتور بندر بليلة إلى ما تتعرض له المقدسات والمدن الآمنة من استهداف، مؤكدًا أن الاعتداء على مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، واستهداف المساجد والمدارس والممتلكات، يمثِّل نهجًا إجراميًا يتنافى مع قيم الدين والإنسانية، وأن ترويع المسلمين وانتهاك حرمة البقاع المقدسة من الأعمال العظيمة في الإثم.

كما أوصى فضيلته المسلمين بتقوى الله تعالى وإحسان الظن بالمسلمين، محذرًا من سوء الظن وما يترتب عليه من التجسس والغيبة والعدوان، ومؤكدًا أن حسن الظن من أسباب سلامة الصدور وقوة المجتمع وترابطه.

 خطيبا الحرمين: استهداف مكة والمدينة جريمة تهدد أمن الأمة وحمايتهما مسؤولية عظيمة

وفي المسجد النبوي، أكد إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور عبدالمحسن القاسم، المكانة العظيمة لمكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وما اختصهما الله تعالى به من فضل وحرمة، وبيّن أن الاعتداء على البلدين الشريفين وترويع الآمنين من الجرائم العظيمة، مشيرًا إلى أن استهداف أمن مكة والمدينة يعكس نهجًا يقوم على ترويع الآمنين واستحلال الدماء، مستشهدًا بما ورد من العِبر في شأن أصحاب الفيل، وبالحديث النبوي في تعظيم حرمة المدينة وأمن أهلها. مشددًا على وجوب تعظيم حرمتهما، وصيانة أمنهما، وحفظ المساجد ودور التعليم والممتلكات فيهما.

وتناول الشيخ القاسم حكمة الله تعالى في تفاوت الناس في الأرزاق والأحوال، موضحًا أن الغنى والفقر كلاهما من وجوه الابتلاء، وأن معيار الفضل عند الله هو الإيمان والتقوى والعمل الصالح.