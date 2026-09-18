 خطيبا الحرمين: استهداف مكة والمدينة جريمة تهدد أمن الأمة وحمايتهما مسؤولية عظيمة

The Friday sermons at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque emphasized the significance of Mecca and Medina, the necessity of honoring their sanctity, ensuring their security, and protecting those who feel safe within them, asserting that these are constants that should not be violated.

In the Grand Mosque, the Imam and preacher Sheikh Dr. Bandar Balilah addressed the targeting of sacred places and safe cities, affirming that the assault on Mecca and Medina, and the targeting of mosques, schools, and properties, represents a criminal approach that contradicts the values of religion and humanity. He stated that terrorizing Muslims and violating the sanctity of holy sites are among the gravest sins.

He also advised the Muslims to be mindful of God Almighty and to have good thoughts about their fellow Muslims, warning against suspicion and the consequences it brings, such as spying, backbiting, and aggression. He emphasized that having a good opinion of others is one of the reasons for the safety of hearts, the strength of the community, and its cohesion.

In the Prophet's Mosque, Imam and preacher Sheikh Dr. Abdul Mohsen Al-Qasim affirmed the great status of Mecca and Medina and the special favor and sanctity that God Almighty has bestowed upon them. He explained that the assault on the two holy cities and terrorizing the safe is among the great crimes, pointing out that targeting the security of Mecca and Medina reflects an approach based on terrorizing the safe and permitting bloodshed. He cited the lessons from the story of the People of the Elephant and the prophetic narration regarding the sanctity of the city and the safety of its people, stressing the necessity of honoring their sanctity, ensuring their security, and preserving the mosques, educational institutions, and properties within them.

Sheikh Al-Qasim also discussed God's wisdom in the differences among people in wealth and circumstances, clarifying that both wealth and poverty are forms of trial, and that the measure of virtue with God is faith, piety, and good deeds.