 خطيبا الحرمين: استهداف مكة والمدينة جريمة تهدد أمن الأمة وحمايتهما مسؤولية عظيمة

«عكاظ» (مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة) Okaz-Online@
شددت خطبتا الجمعة في المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي على مكانة مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، ووجوب تعظيم حرمتهما وصيانة أمنهما وحماية الآمنين فيهما، وأكدتا أنها ثوابت لا يجوز المساس بها.
في المسجد الحرام، تطرق إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ الدكتور بندر بليلة إلى ما تتعرض له المقدسات والمدن الآمنة من استهداف، مؤكدًا أن الاعتداء على مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، واستهداف المساجد والمدارس والممتلكات، يمثِّل نهجًا إجراميًا يتنافى مع قيم الدين والإنسانية، وأن ترويع المسلمين وانتهاك حرمة البقاع المقدسة من الأعمال العظيمة في الإثم.
كما أوصى فضيلته المسلمين بتقوى الله تعالى وإحسان الظن بالمسلمين، محذرًا من سوء الظن وما يترتب عليه من التجسس والغيبة والعدوان، ومؤكدًا أن حسن الظن من أسباب سلامة الصدور وقوة المجتمع وترابطه.
وفي المسجد النبوي، أكد إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور عبدالمحسن القاسم، المكانة العظيمة لمكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة وما اختصهما الله تعالى به من فضل وحرمة، وبيّن أن الاعتداء على البلدين الشريفين وترويع الآمنين من الجرائم العظيمة، مشيرًا إلى أن استهداف أمن مكة والمدينة يعكس نهجًا يقوم على ترويع الآمنين واستحلال الدماء، مستشهدًا بما ورد من العِبر في شأن أصحاب الفيل، وبالحديث النبوي في تعظيم حرمة المدينة وأمن أهلها. مشددًا على وجوب تعظيم حرمتهما، وصيانة أمنهما، وحفظ المساجد ودور التعليم والممتلكات فيهما.
وتناول الشيخ القاسم حكمة الله تعالى في تفاوت الناس في الأرزاق والأحوال، موضحًا أن الغنى والفقر كلاهما من وجوه الابتلاء، وأن معيار الفضل عند الله هو الإيمان والتقوى والعمل الصالح.
The Friday sermons at the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque emphasized the significance of Mecca and Medina, the necessity of honoring their sanctity, ensuring their security, and protecting those who feel safe within them, asserting that these are constants that should not be violated.
In the Grand Mosque, the Imam and preacher Sheikh Dr. Bandar Balilah addressed the targeting of sacred places and safe cities, affirming that the assault on Mecca and Medina, and the targeting of mosques, schools, and properties, represents a criminal approach that contradicts the values of religion and humanity. He stated that terrorizing Muslims and violating the sanctity of holy sites are among the gravest sins.
He also advised the Muslims to be mindful of God Almighty and to have good thoughts about their fellow Muslims, warning against suspicion and the consequences it brings, such as spying, backbiting, and aggression. He emphasized that having a good opinion of others is one of the reasons for the safety of hearts, the strength of the community, and its cohesion.
In the Prophet's Mosque, Imam and preacher Sheikh Dr. Abdul Mohsen Al-Qasim affirmed the great status of Mecca and Medina and the special favor and sanctity that God Almighty has bestowed upon them. He explained that the assault on the two holy cities and terrorizing the safe is among the great crimes, pointing out that targeting the security of Mecca and Medina reflects an approach based on terrorizing the safe and permitting bloodshed. He cited the lessons from the story of the People of the Elephant and the prophetic narration regarding the sanctity of the city and the safety of its people, stressing the necessity of honoring their sanctity, ensuring their security, and preserving the mosques, educational institutions, and properties within them.
Sheikh Al-Qasim also discussed God's wisdom in the differences among people in wealth and circumstances, clarifying that both wealth and poverty are forms of trial, and that the measure of virtue with God is faith, piety, and good deeds.