The South African club Sundowns will be without the services of three of its players in the anticipated match against Al Ahly, scheduled for next Saturday at the "Loftus Versfeld" stadium in Pretoria, in the final of the Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup, as part of the Confederations Cup.

New Signings Not on the List

According to the "Africa Score" website, Sundowns will miss its new signings Dino van Royen, Thabang Matlodi, and Thabo Seli, as they were not registered in the official list to participate in the match against Al Ahly.

Registration Deadline Excludes the Trio

It was added that the registration deadline was September 5, which was before any of the three players joined the South African club; Van Royen signed on September 6, while Seli completed his transfer on September 10, followed by Matlodi on September 11.

Path of the Winner to the Final

The winner of the match between Al Ahly and Sundowns will qualify to compete in the Challenge Cup against the winner of the Americas Derby, which features CONCACAF champion Toluca from Mexico and the Copa Libertadores champion.

The Confederations Cup continues, as the winner of the Challenge Cup will meet the UEFA Champions League titleholder, Paris Saint-Germain from France, in the final match.