يفقد نادي صن داونز الجنوب أفريقي خدمات ثلاثة من لاعبيه في المباراة المرتقبة أمام الأهلي، المقررة (السبت) القادم، على ملعب «لوفتس فيرسفيلد» في بريتوريا، في نهائي كأس أفريقيا - آسيا - المحيط الهادئ، ضمن منافسات كأس القارات.

صفقات جديدة خارج القائمة

وبحسب موقع «أفريكا سكور»، يفقد نادي صن داونز صفقاته الجديدة دينو فان رويين، وثابانغ ماتولودي، وثابو سيلي، حيث لم يتم تسجيلهم في القائمة الرسمية لخوض مباراة الأهلي.

موعد التسجيل يحرم الثلاثي

وأضاف أن الموعد النهائي للتسجيل كان 5 سبتمبر، أي قبل انضمام أي من اللاعبين الثلاثة إلى النادي الجنوب أفريقي؛ إذ وقع فان رويين في 6 سبتمبر، بينما أكمل سيلي انتقاله في 10 سبتمبر، وتبعه ماتولودي في 11 سبتمبر.

طريق الفائز إلى النهائي

وسيتأهل الفائز من مباراة الأهلي وصن داونز لخوض كأس التحدي، أمام الفائز من ديربي الأمريكتين الذي يجمع بين بطل الكونكاكاف تولوكا المكسيكي وبطل ليبرتادوريس.

وتستمر منافسات كأس القارات، إذ سيلتقي الفائز بكأس التحدي مع حامل لقب دوري أبطال أوروبا، باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي، في المباراة النهائية.