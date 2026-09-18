يفقد نادي صن داونز الجنوب أفريقي خدمات ثلاثة من لاعبيه في المباراة المرتقبة أمام الأهلي، المقررة (السبت) القادم، على ملعب «لوفتس فيرسفيلد» في بريتوريا، في نهائي كأس أفريقيا - آسيا - المحيط الهادئ، ضمن منافسات كأس القارات.
صفقات جديدة خارج القائمة
وبحسب موقع «أفريكا سكور»، يفقد نادي صن داونز صفقاته الجديدة دينو فان رويين، وثابانغ ماتولودي، وثابو سيلي، حيث لم يتم تسجيلهم في القائمة الرسمية لخوض مباراة الأهلي.
موعد التسجيل يحرم الثلاثي
وأضاف أن الموعد النهائي للتسجيل كان 5 سبتمبر، أي قبل انضمام أي من اللاعبين الثلاثة إلى النادي الجنوب أفريقي؛ إذ وقع فان رويين في 6 سبتمبر، بينما أكمل سيلي انتقاله في 10 سبتمبر، وتبعه ماتولودي في 11 سبتمبر.
طريق الفائز إلى النهائي
وسيتأهل الفائز من مباراة الأهلي وصن داونز لخوض كأس التحدي، أمام الفائز من ديربي الأمريكتين الذي يجمع بين بطل الكونكاكاف تولوكا المكسيكي وبطل ليبرتادوريس.
وتستمر منافسات كأس القارات، إذ سيلتقي الفائز بكأس التحدي مع حامل لقب دوري أبطال أوروبا، باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي، في المباراة النهائية.
The South African club Sundowns will be without the services of three of its players in the anticipated match against Al Ahly, scheduled for next Saturday at the "Loftus Versfeld" stadium in Pretoria, in the final of the Africa-Asia-Pacific Cup, as part of the Confederations Cup.
New Signings Not on the List
According to the "Africa Score" website, Sundowns will miss its new signings Dino van Royen, Thabang Matlodi, and Thabo Seli, as they were not registered in the official list to participate in the match against Al Ahly.
Registration Deadline Excludes the Trio
It was added that the registration deadline was September 5, which was before any of the three players joined the South African club; Van Royen signed on September 6, while Seli completed his transfer on September 10, followed by Matlodi on September 11.
Path of the Winner to the Final
The winner of the match between Al Ahly and Sundowns will qualify to compete in the Challenge Cup against the winner of the Americas Derby, which features CONCACAF champion Toluca from Mexico and the Copa Libertadores champion.
The Confederations Cup continues, as the winner of the Challenge Cup will meet the UEFA Champions League titleholder, Paris Saint-Germain from France, in the final match.