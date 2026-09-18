قلل نائب رئيس البنك المركزي الأوروبي بوريس فويتشيتش من حجم رهانات الأسواق المالية المتزايدة بشأن التوجه نحو رفع إضافي لأسعار الفائدة خلال الفترة القادمة بسبب التضخم الناجم عن ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة، مشيرًا إلى أن صناع السياسات النقدية يعتمدون على مجموعة واسعة من المؤشرات الاقتصادية قبل اتخاذ أي خطوات جديدة.


وحذر عضو مجلس محافظي البنك المركزي الأوروبي من التركيز المفرط على أسعار النفط والغاز باعتبارها المحرك الوحيد للسياسة النقدية، قائلاً: «نبحث مجموعة واسعة من البيانات والمعايير عند اتخاذ قرارات السياسة النقدية، ولن يكون من الحكمة التركيز حصريًا على أسعار الطاقة، مهما كانت أهميتها»، وفقًا لوكالات إعلامية غربية.


وأشار فويتشيتش إلى أن استمرار ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة لن يؤدي فقط إلى زيادة التضخم، بل قد يضعف أيضًا النمو الاقتصادي من خلال الضغط على دخل الأسر وإنفاقها، مضيفًا أن حلول شتاء قارس قد يفاقم هذا التأثير السلبي من خلال رفع فواتير التدفئة.