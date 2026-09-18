The Vice President of the European Central Bank, Boris Vujčić, downplayed the growing market bets regarding an additional interest rate hike in the upcoming period due to inflation driven by rising energy prices, noting that monetary policymakers rely on a wide range of economic indicators before taking any new steps.



He warned that the European Central Bank Governing Council should not overly focus on oil and gas prices as the sole driver of monetary policy, stating: "We look at a wide array of data and metrics when making monetary policy decisions, and it would not be wise to focus exclusively on energy prices, no matter how significant they are," according to Western media outlets.



Vujčić pointed out that the continued rise in energy prices will not only increase inflation but may also weaken economic growth by putting pressure on household income and spending, adding that harsh winter solutions could exacerbate this negative impact by raising heating bills.