هزّت مباراة النصر والعين أجواء الجولة الأولى من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، بعدما تلقّى نادي النصر السعودي خسارة قاسية برباعية نظيفة على ملعب هزاع بن زايد بمدينة العين، في مواجهة اتسمت بالإثارة وخلّفت صدمة واسعة بين جماهير (العالمي).

وعقب صافرة النهاية، أثار منشور ساخر نشره أحد البنوك المحلية موجة استياء كبيرة، بعدما استغل الهزيمة الثقيلة في (الطقطقة) على الفريق، قبل أن يُسارع البنك إلى حذف المنشور ويصدر بيان اعتذار يؤكد فيه اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة لضمان عدم تكرار الخطأ، مشدداً على تقديره ودعمه لجميع الأندية الوطنية وجماهيرها.

وجاء الاعتذار في وقت لا تزال فيه جماهير النصر تعيش وقع الخسارة المفاجئة، التي افتتح بها الفريق مشواره في النسخة الجديدة من البطولة القارية، وسط مطالبات بضرورة التركيز على المرحلة المقبلة واستعادة التوازن سريعاً.

الواقعة أثارت نقاشاً واسعاً حول حدود التفاعل المؤسسي مع الأحداث الرياضية، وما إذا كان من المقبول أن تنخرط جهات رسمية أو تجارية في محتوى ساخر قد يُفسَّر على أنه استهزاء بجماهير أو فرق وطنية، خصوصاً في منصات التواصل ذات الانتشار الكبير.