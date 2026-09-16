أثار ظهور ثلاثي ريال مدريد كيليان مبابي وفينيسيوس جونيور وإبراهيما كوناتي قبل مواجهة إلتشي في الدوري الإسباني جدلاً واسعاً، بعدما شارك الفريق في مبادرة تضامنية مع مدينة سبتة عبر ارتداء قمصان تحمل عبارة «Todos somos caballas»، بينما اختار اللاعبون الثلاثة إخفاء الرسالة بطريقة لافتة.

فبينما ظهر بقية لاعبي ريال مدريد وإلتشي وهم يرتدون القمصان كاملة، اكتفى مبابي وفينيسيوس برفع القميص عند مستوى الصدر بحيث لا يظهر الشعار كاملاً، قبل أن يخلعاه مباشرة بعد الصورة الجماعية وقبل التحية الرسمية. أما كوناتي فاحتفظ بالقميص لكن بطريقة تُخفي العبارة، في مشهدٍ وثقته عدسات المصورين وأثار تساؤلات واسعة.

ونقلت وسائل إعلام إسبانية، بينها (El País وEl Confidencial)، عن مصدر داخل النادي أن موقف اللاعبين يعود إلى «حساسيات شخصية» لا تتطابق مع موقف ريال مدريد، الذي وافق على المشاركة في المبادرة التضامنية. ولم يصدر عن اللاعبين الثلاثة أي تصريح مباشر يوضح دوافعهم.

غير أن التفسيرات الإعلامية ذهبت إلى أن تصرفهم يعكس رغبة في تجنّب الانخراط في رسالة تحمل أبعاداً سياسية ورمزية مرتبطة بالوجود الإسباني في سبتة، خصوصاً في ظل حساسية العلاقات الإسبانية المغربية، وأن اللاعبين فضّلوا عدم تحويل كرة القدم إلى منصة لخطاب ذي طابع سياسي، رغم أن المبادرة قُدمت بوصفها عملاً تضامنياً اجتماعياً.

الواقعة أثارت نقاشاً واسعاً في الصحافة الإسبانية حول حدود مشاركة الرياضيين في رسائل ذات أبعاد سياسية أو رمزية، خصوصاً حين تتعلق بقضايا حساسة مثل سبتة، فيما اكتفى النادي بالتأكيد على احترامه لموقف اللاعبين الفردي، وتمسّكه بالمبادرة التي شارك فيها الفريق رسمياً.