The appearance of Real Madrid's trio Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Ibrahima Konaté before the match against Elche in La Liga sparked widespread controversy, as the team participated in a solidarity initiative with the city of Ceuta by wearing shirts bearing the phrase "Todos somos caballas," while the three players chose to obscure the message in a noticeable way.

While the rest of the Real Madrid and Elche players wore the shirts fully, Mbappé and Vinícius only lifted the shirt to chest level so that the logo was not fully visible, before immediately taking them off after the group photo and before the official greeting. As for Konaté, he kept the shirt but in a way that concealed the phrase, in a scene captured by photographers that raised many questions.

Spanish media outlets, including (El País and El Confidencial), reported from a source within the club that the players' stance is due to "personal sensitivities" that do not align with Real Madrid's position, which agreed to participate in the solidarity initiative. The three players have not made any direct statements clarifying their motives.

However, media interpretations suggested that their actions reflect a desire to avoid engaging in a message with political and symbolic dimensions related to Spanish presence in Ceuta, especially in light of the sensitivity of Spanish-Moroccan relations, and that the players preferred not to turn football into a platform for politically charged discourse, even though the initiative was presented as a social solidarity act.

The incident sparked a wide discussion in the Spanish press about the limits of athletes' participation in messages with political or symbolic dimensions, especially when related to sensitive issues like Ceuta, while the club merely affirmed its respect for the players' individual stance and its commitment to the initiative in which the team officially participated.