The eyes of the Saudi fans are turned today (Monday) to the AFC Champions League 2026-2027, with three Saudi clubs appearing in the first round of the league phase, as Al-Ittihad, Al-Qadisiyah, and Al-Ahli face simultaneous continental tests, seeking an ideal start that will give them a strong boost in the race for qualification to the knockout stages. Al-Ittihad will face Al-Shamal at 7:00 PM, while Al-Qadisiyah will meet Al-Wasl and Al-Ahli will play against Pakhtakor at 9:15 PM Mecca time.

Al-Ittihad begins its continental journey away from home as they visit the Qatari side Al-Shamal at 7:00 PM at Al-Bayt Stadium, in a match where the "Dean" aims to confirm its strong presence this season and achieve victory from the first round. The latest starting lineup for the team indicates that the coach relies on prominent names including goalkeeper Rajkovic, Danilo Pereira, Hassan Kadhim, Dion Lopy, Richard Rios, Steven Bergwijn, Hossam Aouar, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Youssef En-Nesyri, and Georgi Elenikina, with experienced and strong elements in the other lines, while the final lineup remains subject to official announcement before the starting whistle.

On the other hand, Al-Qadisiyah enters the match against the Emirati side Al-Wasl at 9:15 PM at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, with great ambitions from the team that has been performing impressively since the start of the season. The lineup that the team started with in its last match includes names like Castells, Jihad Zakhri, Nacho, Jones Alvarez, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Fajel, Musab Al-Juwair, Reinders, Bounsou Bah, Matteo Retegui, and Kenyonis, which are the names closest to forming Al-Qadisiyah, with the possibility of changes according to the coaching staff's vision.

As for Al-Ahli, they will kick off their Asian campaign at home against Uzbek side Pakhtakor at 9:15 PM at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, in a match expected to attract a large crowd, especially with the "Royal" desire to make a strong start at home. The latest starting lineup for the team includes Edward Mendy, Roger Ibanez, Merih Demiral, Ryan Hamid, Trincao, Spirtzian, Firas Al-Buraikan, and Saleh Abu Al-Shamat, while striker Ivan Toney remains one of the most anticipated attacking options, especially after his impressive scoring start in the Roshan League.

The three matches carry great importance for the Saudi clubs, especially with the new tournament system, which grants each team a number of matches in the league phase before determining the qualifiers for the knockout stages. The Saudi clubs aspire to leverage their continental experience and possess a large group of local and foreign stars to compete strongly for the title.

Between Al-Ittihad, seeking a strong external start, Al-Qadisiyah, aiming to make a historic presence in the competition, and Al-Ahli, striving to continue its strong continental presence, Saudi fans are anticipating a busy Asian night, with the main theme being the search for three points and leaving an early mark in the elite race.