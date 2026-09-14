تتجه أنظار الجماهير السعودية، اليوم (الإثنين)، إلى منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2026-2027، مع ظهور ثلاثة أندية سعودية في الجولة الأولى من مرحلة الدوري، حين يخوض الاتحاد والقادسية والأهلي اختبارات قارية متزامنة، بحثاً عن بداية مثالية تمنحهم دفعة قوية في سباق التأهل إلى الأدوار الإقصائية. وتقام مواجهة الاتحاد أمام الشمال عند السابعة مساءً، فيما يلتقي القادسية مع الوصل والأهلي مع باختاكور عند التاسعة والربع مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة.

ويبدأ فريق الاتحاد رحلته القارية خارج أرضه عندما يحل ضيفاً على الشمال القطري الساعة 7:00 مساء، في ملعب البيت، في مواجهة يتطلع خلالها «العميد» إلى تأكيد حضوره القوي هذا الموسم وتحقيق الانتصار منذ الجولة الأولى. وتشير آخر تشكيلة أساسية للفريق إلى اعتماد المدرب على أسماء بارزة يتقدمها الحارس رايكوفيتش، ودانيلو بيريرا، وحسن كادش، وديون لوبي، وريتشارد ريوس، وستيفن بيرجوين وحسام عوار، وأحمد الغامدي، ويوسف النصيري، وجورج إلينيكينا مع وجود عناصر الخبرة والقوة في بقية الخطوط، على أن تبقى التشكيلة النهائية مرهونة بالإعلان الرسمي قبل صافرة البداية.

وعلى الجانب الآخر، يدخل القادسية المواجهة أمام الوصل الإماراتي الساعة 9:15 مساء على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، وسط طموحات كبيرة من الفريق الذي يقدم مستويات لافتة منذ بداية الموسم. وتضم التشكيلة التي بدأ بها الفريق مباراته الأخيرة أسماء مثل كاستيلس، وجهاد ذكري، وناتشو، وجونز ألفاريز، ومحمد أبو الشامات، وفيجل، ومصعب الجوير، وريندرز، وبونسو باه، وماتيو ريتيغي، وكينيونيس، وهي الأسماء الأقرب لتشكيل القادسية، مع إمكانية حدوث تغييرات وفق رؤية الجهاز الفني.

أما الأهلي، فيستهل مشواره الآسيوي على أرضه أمام باختاكور الأوزبكي، الساعة 9:15 مساء، على ملعب الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، في مباراة ينتظر أن تحظى بحضور جماهيري كبير، خصوصاً مع رغبة «الراقي» في تقديم بداية قوية على ملعبه. وتشير آخر تشكيلة أساسية للفريق إلى وجود إدوارد ميندي، وروجر إيبانيز، وميريح ديميرال، وريان حامد، وترينكاو، وسبيرتسيان، وفراس البريكان، وصالح أبو الشامات، فيما يبقى المهاجم إيفان توني أحد أبرز الخيارات الهجومية المنتظرة، خصوصاً بعد بدايته التهديفية اللافتة في دوري روشن.

وتحمل المواجهات الثلاث أهمية كبيرة للأندية السعودية، خصوصاً مع النظام الجديد للبطولة، الذي يمنح كل فريق عدداً من المباريات في مرحلة الدوري، قبل تحديد المتأهلين إلى الأدوار الإقصائية. وتطمح الأندية السعودية إلى استثمار خبرتها القارية وامتلاكها مجموعة كبيرة من النجوم المحليين والأجانب من أجل المنافسة بقوة على اللقب.

وبين الاتحاد الباحث عن انطلاقة خارجية قوية، والقادسية الطامح إلى تسجيل حضور تاريخي في المنافسة، والأهلي الساعي إلى مواصلة حضوره القاري القوي، تترقب الجماهير السعودية ليلة آسيوية حافلة، عنوانها الأبرز البحث عن النقاط الثلاث وترك بصمة مبكرة في سباق النخبة.