The Saudi world champion, Yazeed bin Mohammed Al-Rajhi, is preparing to compete in the Baja Spain – Aragon 2026 after the rally resumed following its postponement due to the fires that affected areas near the competition route. The organizing committee decided to reschedule the race to ensure the safety of the participants.



Al-Rajhi's challenge in the 42nd edition of Baja Aragon sees a change in the co-driver team, after his German co-driver Timo Gottschalk was involved in an accident while riding a motorcycle, resulting in broken ribs, and he will be absent until he fully recovers. Meanwhile, the German co-driver Dennis Zenz will accompany Al-Rajhi during the competitions.



Al-Rajhi will compete in a Toyota Hilux T1+ prepared by the Belgian team Overdrive Racing, as part of the fifth round of the FIA World Cup for Baja Rallies for the 2026 season, which is hosted by the city of Teruel in the Aragon region of northeastern Spain.



Baja Aragon is one of the most prestigious Baja races in the world since 1983, and this year it features the participation of a select group of desert rally stars, amidst strong competition for the title of the 42nd edition.



The rally extends over a distance of 810.11 kilometers, including 488.68 kilometers of competitive stages, divided between a qualifying stage of 6.48 kilometers, a first stage of 331.15 kilometers, in addition to the second and final stage of 151.07 kilometers, through fast and technical gravel and dirt tracks.



Al-Rajhi participated this season in the Dakar Rally 2026, in addition to the rounds in Portugal and Argentina as part of the World Championship for Long-Distance Desert Rallies W2RC, while his participation in the Baja World Cup was limited to the opening round in Hail.



Al-Rajhi said: "I wish Timo a speedy recovery and a quick return. The change in the co-driver before the rally represents a new challenge, but Dennis is an experienced co-driver and we are ready to give our best."



He added: "The decision to postpone the rally was made to ensure everyone's safety, and we look forward to returning to the competitive atmosphere in one of the toughest and most prestigious Baja races. Our goal is to deliver a strong performance and achieve the best possible result."