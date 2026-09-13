يستعد البطل العالمي السعودي يزيد بن محمد الراجحي لخوض منافسات باها إسبانيا – آراغون 2026 بعد استئناف الرالي عقب تأجيل انطلاقته بسبب الحرائق التي شهدتها المناطق القريبة من مسار المنافسات، حيث قررت اللجنة المنظمة إعادة جدولة السباق حفاظاً على سلامة المشاركين.


ويشهد تحدي الراجحي في النسخة الـ42 من باها آراغون تغييراً على مستوى طاقم القيادة، بعد تعرض ملاحه الألماني تيمو غوتشالك لحادث أثناء قيادة الدراجة النارية نتج عنه كسور في الأضلاع، ليغيب حتى اكتمال التعافي، فيما يتولى الملاح الألماني دينيس زينز مهمة مرافقة الراجحي خلال المنافسات.


ويخوض الراجحي المنافسات على متن تويوتا هايلوكس T1+ التي يجهزها فريق أوفردرايف ريسينغ البلجيكي، ضمن الجولة الخامسة من كأس العالم لراليات الباها FIA لموسم 2026، والتي تستضيفها مدينة تيرويل في إقليم آراغون شمال شرق إسبانيا.


ويُعد باها آراغون أحد أعرق سباقات الباها في العالم منذ 1983، ويشهد هذا العام مشاركة نخبة من نجوم الراليات الصحراوية، وسط منافسة قوية على لقب النسخة الـ42.


ويمتد الرالي لمسافة 810.11 كيلومتر، منها 488.68 كيلومتر مراحل تنافسية، موزعة بين مرحلة تأهيلية بطول 6.48 كيلومتر، ومرحلة أولى لمسافة 331.15 كيلومتر، إضافة إلى المرحلة الثانية والأخيرة لمسافة 151.07 كيلومتر، عبر مسارات حصوية وترابية سريعة وتقنية.


وكان الراجحي قد شارك هذا الموسم في رالي داكار 2026، إضافة إلى جولتي البرتغال والأرجنتين ضمن بطولة العالم للراليات الصحراوية الطويلة W2RC، فيما اقتصرت مشاركاته في كأس العالم للباها على الجولة الافتتاحية في حائل.


وقال الراجحي: «أتمنى الشفاء العاجل لتيمو والعودة القريبة. التغيير في الملاح قبل الرالي يمثل تحدياً جديداً، لكن دينيس ملاح صاحب خبرة كبيرة ونحن جاهزون لتقديم أفضل ما لدينا».


وأضاف: «قرار تأجيل الرالي كان حفاظاً على سلامة الجميع، ونتطلع للعودة لأجواء المنافسة في أحد أصعب وأعرق سباقات الباها. هدفنا تقديم أداء قوي وتحقيق أفضل نتيجة ممكنة».