The Dutch player Steven Bergwijn, from Al-Ittihad, caught attention with his interaction with the English Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney, following the latter's impressive performance in the match against Al-Hazm, which ended in a 3-1 victory for Al-Ahli in the seventh round of the Roshn Saudi League.



Toney shared on his Instagram account photos of his celebration for one of his goals against Al-Hazm, before receiving a like from Bergwijn, in a notable interaction from the Al-Ittihad player with the Al-Ahli striker.



The post also saw interaction from French player Enzo Miyo, who is on loan at Al-Dhariyah, as he too liked his former teammate's celebration.



Toney was one of the standout stars of the match, scoring two goals in the 32nd and 45th minutes, helping Al-Ahli turn around an early deficit to a 3-1 victory, bringing the English striker to his 10th goal in the Roshn League this season and placing him at the top of the scoring chart.



Bergwijn's interaction with Toney on Instagram has garnered public interest amid the rivalry between the two Jeddah clubs, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad.