لفت الهولندي ستيفن بيرغوين، لاعب الاتحاد، الأنظار بتفاعله مع مهاجم الأهلي الإنجليزي إيفان توني، عقب تألق الأخير في مواجهة الحزم التي انتهت بانتصار الأهلي 3-1 ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة من دوري روشن السعودي.


ونشر توني عبر حسابه في منصة «إنستغرام» صوراً لاحتفاليته بأحد أهدافه في شباك الحزم، قبل أن يحظى المنشور بإعجاب من بيرغوين، في تفاعل لافت من لاعب الاتحاد مع المهاجم الأهلاوي.


كما شهد المنشور تفاعلاً من الفرنسي إنزو ميو، لاعب الأهلي المعار إلى الدرعية، الذي وضع هو الآخر علامة الإعجاب على احتفالية زميله السابق.


وكان توني أحد أبرز نجوم المواجهة بعدما سجل هدفين في الدقيقتين 32 و45، وأسهم في قلب الأهلي تأخره المبكر إلى انتصار بنتيجة 3-1، ليصل المهاجم الإنجليزي إلى هدفه الـ10 في دوري روشن هذا الموسم ويتصدر قائمة الهدافين.


ويأتي تفاعل بيرغوين مع توني عبر «إنستغرام» ليحظى باهتمام جماهيري في ظل المنافسة بين قطبي جدة الأهلي والاتحاد.