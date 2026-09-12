لفت الهولندي ستيفن بيرغوين، لاعب الاتحاد، الأنظار بتفاعله مع مهاجم الأهلي الإنجليزي إيفان توني، عقب تألق الأخير في مواجهة الحزم التي انتهت بانتصار الأهلي 3-1 ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة من دوري روشن السعودي.
ونشر توني عبر حسابه في منصة «إنستغرام» صوراً لاحتفاليته بأحد أهدافه في شباك الحزم، قبل أن يحظى المنشور بإعجاب من بيرغوين، في تفاعل لافت من لاعب الاتحاد مع المهاجم الأهلاوي.
كما شهد المنشور تفاعلاً من الفرنسي إنزو ميو، لاعب الأهلي المعار إلى الدرعية، الذي وضع هو الآخر علامة الإعجاب على احتفالية زميله السابق.
وكان توني أحد أبرز نجوم المواجهة بعدما سجل هدفين في الدقيقتين 32 و45، وأسهم في قلب الأهلي تأخره المبكر إلى انتصار بنتيجة 3-1، ليصل المهاجم الإنجليزي إلى هدفه الـ10 في دوري روشن هذا الموسم ويتصدر قائمة الهدافين.
ويأتي تفاعل بيرغوين مع توني عبر «إنستغرام» ليحظى باهتمام جماهيري في ظل المنافسة بين قطبي جدة الأهلي والاتحاد.
The Dutch player Steven Bergwijn, from Al-Ittihad, caught attention with his interaction with the English Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney, following the latter's impressive performance in the match against Al-Hazm, which ended in a 3-1 victory for Al-Ahli in the seventh round of the Roshn Saudi League.
Toney shared on his Instagram account photos of his celebration for one of his goals against Al-Hazm, before receiving a like from Bergwijn, in a notable interaction from the Al-Ittihad player with the Al-Ahli striker.
The post also saw interaction from French player Enzo Miyo, who is on loan at Al-Dhariyah, as he too liked his former teammate's celebration.
Toney was one of the standout stars of the match, scoring two goals in the 32nd and 45th minutes, helping Al-Ahli turn around an early deficit to a 3-1 victory, bringing the English striker to his 10th goal in the Roshn League this season and placing him at the top of the scoring chart.
Bergwijn's interaction with Toney on Instagram has garnered public interest amid the rivalry between the two Jeddah clubs, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad.