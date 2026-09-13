أصبح الشاب مقرن بن عبدالعزيز الربيعي، ابن الزميل عبدالعزيز الربيعي، مدير مكتب «عكاظ» بالطائف، أول طالب من ذوي اضطراب طيف التوحد ينضم إلى مقاعد الدراسة في جامعة الطائف، بعد قبوله في كلية الآداب، قسم اللغة العربية، ليواصل مسيرته التعليمية في مرحلة جديدة، عقب رحلة تعليمية وعلاجية امتدت 18 عاماً.

وجاء التحاق مقرن بالجامعة بعد تخرجه من المرحلة الثانوية في ثانوية الحرمين بمحافظة الطائف، ليبدأ مشواره الجامعي وسط دعم أسرته، وفي ظل ما توفره المؤسسات التعليمية من برامج وخدمات مساندة للطلاب من ذوي الإعاقة.

مقرن: فخور بما وصلت إليه

وقال مقرن لـ«عكاظ»: «أنا فخور بما وصلت إليه من تحصيل علمي، وأتقدم بالشكر لكل من وقف معي في رحلتي التعليمية والعلاجية، وأشكر والدي ووالدتي وإخواني الذين ساهموا ودعموا رحلتي التعليمية والعلاجية، وإن شاء الله أكون أحد خريجي جامعة الطائف، كلية الآداب، قسم اللغة العربية».

الربيعي: ثمرة سنوات من الدعم

وعبّر والده عبدالعزيز الربيعي عن سعادته بوصول ابنه إلى المرحلة الجامعية، مقدماً شكره وتقديره لكل من وقف إلى جانب مقرن وسانده خلال رحلته التعليمية والعلاجية، حتى وصل إلى هذه المرحلة.

وقال إن التحاق ابنه بالجامعة يُمثّل ثمرة سنوات من المتابعة والدعم، معرباً عن تقديره لما توليه حكومة خادم الحرمين الشريفين من اهتمام بالأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، وما تقدمه وزارة التعليم والجهات التعليمية من دعم وتمكين يتيح لهم مواصلة تعليمهم وتحقيق طموحاتهم.

مواصلة المسيرة الجامعية

ويأتي وصول مقرن إلى مقاعد الجامعة في إطار ما تشهده البيئة التعليمية من توسع في برامج الدمج والتمكين، وإتاحة الفرص التعليمية للطلاب من ذوي الإعاقة، وتهيئة البيئة المناسبة التي تساعدهم على مواصلة مسيرتهم الأكاديمية.

وتقدّم الجامعات السعودية عدداً من الخدمات والتسهيلات للطلاب والطالبات من ذوي الإعاقة، بما يتناسب مع احتياجاتهم وقدراتهم، بما في ذلك التسهيلات المرتبطة بالقبول والاختبارات والخدمات التعليمية المساندة.

وبوصوله إلى جامعة الطائف، يواصل مقرن رحلته التعليمية التي بدأها قبل 18 عاماً، واضعاً أمامه هدفاً واضحاً يتمثّل في إكمال دراسته الجامعية والتخرج من كلية الآداب، قسم اللغة العربية.