The young man Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al-Rubaie, son of colleague Abdulaziz Al-Rubaie, the director of the "Okaz" office in Taif, has become the first student with autism spectrum disorder to join the classrooms at Taif University, after being accepted into the College of Arts, Department of Arabic Language, to continue his educational journey in a new phase, following an educational and therapeutic journey that lasted 18 years.

Muqrin's enrollment in the university came after graduating from high school at Al-Haramain Secondary School in Taif, beginning his university journey with the support of his family, and in light of what educational institutions provide in terms of programs and services to support students with disabilities.

Muqrin: Proud of What I Have Achieved

Muqrin told "Okaz": "I am proud of what I have achieved in my academic pursuit, and I thank everyone who stood by me in my educational and therapeutic journey. I thank my father, mother, and brothers who contributed to and supported my educational and therapeutic journey, and God willing, I will be one of the graduates of Taif University, College of Arts, Department of Arabic Language."

Al-Rubaie: The Fruit of Years of Support

His father, Abdulaziz Al-Rubaie, expressed his happiness at his son's reaching the university stage, thanking and appreciating everyone who stood by Muqrin and supported him during his educational and therapeutic journey until he reached this stage.

He said that his son's enrollment in the university represents the fruit of years of follow-up and support, expressing his appreciation for the attention given by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to people with disabilities, and what the Ministry of Education and educational institutions provide in terms of support and empowerment that enables them to continue their education and achieve their ambitions.

Continuing the University Journey

Muqrin's arrival at the university comes as part of the expansion of inclusive and empowering programs in the educational environment, providing educational opportunities for students with disabilities, and preparing a suitable environment that helps them continue their academic journey.

Saudi universities offer a number of services and facilities for students with disabilities, tailored to their needs and abilities, including facilities related to admission, exams, and supportive educational services.

With his arrival at Taif University, Muqrin continues his educational journey that he started 18 years ago, setting a clear goal of completing his university studies and graduating from the College of Arts, Department of Arabic Language.