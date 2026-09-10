حقق نجم برشلونة الشاب لامين يامال إنجازاً تاريخياً جديداً، بعدما ارتدى شارة قيادة الفريق أمام فينورد الهولندي، في المباراة التي أقيمت أمس (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الأولى من مرحلة الدوري بمسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.
وتألق يامال أمام فينورد، إذ سجل هدفين وقدم تمريرتين حاسمتين، في فوز برشلونة بخمسة أهداف مقابل هدف.
أصغر قائد
وارتدى يامال شارة القيادة لأول مرة في مباراة رسمية أمام فينورد، عقب استبدال رافينيا في الدقيقة 71، ليصبح أصغر لاعب في تاريخ برشلونة يرتدي الشارة، بعمر 19 عاماً و59 يوماً، محطماً الرقم القياسي المسجل باسم مهاجم «البلوغرانا» السابق بويان كركيتش، الذي ارتدى الشارة بعمر 20 عاماً و56 يوماً، في مباراة بكأس ملك إسبانيا عام 2010، وفقاً لصحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو».
أرقام يامال
وشارك يامال في 5 مباريات بقميص برشلونة في بطولتي الدوري الإسباني ودوري أبطال أوروبا هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 5 أهداف وقدم تمريرتين حاسمتين.
Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal has achieved a new historic milestone by wearing the captain's armband for the team against Dutch side Feyenoord in the match held yesterday (Wednesday) as part of the first round of the group stage in the UEFA Champions League.
Yamal shone against Feyenoord, scoring two goals and providing two assists in Barcelona's victory of five goals to one.
Youngest Captain
Yamal wore the captain's armband for the first time in an official match against Feyenoord after Rafinha was substituted in the 71st minute, making him the youngest player in Barcelona's history to wear the armband at the age of 19 years and 59 days, breaking the record previously held by former "Blaugrana" striker Bojan Krkic, who wore the armband at the age of 20 years and 56 days in a Copa del Rey match in 2010, according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo."
Yamal's Stats
Yamal has participated in 5 matches for Barcelona this season in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, during which he scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists.