حقق نجم برشلونة الشاب لامين يامال إنجازاً تاريخياً جديداً، بعدما ارتدى شارة قيادة الفريق أمام فينورد الهولندي، في المباراة التي أقيمت أمس (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الأولى من مرحلة الدوري بمسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.

وتألق يامال أمام فينورد، إذ سجل هدفين وقدم تمريرتين حاسمتين، في فوز برشلونة بخمسة أهداف مقابل هدف.

أصغر قائد

وارتدى يامال شارة القيادة لأول مرة في مباراة رسمية أمام فينورد، عقب استبدال رافينيا في الدقيقة 71، ليصبح أصغر لاعب في تاريخ برشلونة يرتدي الشارة، بعمر 19 عاماً و59 يوماً، محطماً الرقم القياسي المسجل باسم مهاجم «البلوغرانا» السابق بويان كركيتش، الذي ارتدى الشارة بعمر 20 عاماً و56 يوماً، في مباراة بكأس ملك إسبانيا عام 2010، وفقاً لصحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو».

أرقام يامال

وشارك يامال في 5 مباريات بقميص برشلونة في بطولتي الدوري الإسباني ودوري أبطال أوروبا هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 5 أهداف وقدم تمريرتين حاسمتين.