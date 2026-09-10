Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal has achieved a new historic milestone by wearing the captain's armband for the team against Dutch side Feyenoord in the match held yesterday (Wednesday) as part of the first round of the group stage in the UEFA Champions League.

Yamal shone against Feyenoord, scoring two goals and providing two assists in Barcelona's victory of five goals to one.

Youngest Captain

Yamal wore the captain's armband for the first time in an official match against Feyenoord after Rafinha was substituted in the 71st minute, making him the youngest player in Barcelona's history to wear the armband at the age of 19 years and 59 days, breaking the record previously held by former "Blaugrana" striker Bojan Krkic, who wore the armband at the age of 20 years and 56 days in a Copa del Rey match in 2010, according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo."

Yamal's Stats

Yamal has participated in 5 matches for Barcelona this season in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, during which he scored 5 goals and provided 2 assists.