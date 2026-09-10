دخل لاعب وسط فريق إنتر ميامي رودريغو دي بول في مشادة مع مهاجم شيكاغو فاير روبرت ليفاندوفسكي، خلال المباراة التي أقيمت الليلة الماضية، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24 من الدوري الأمريكي.
وتقدم روبرت ليفاندوفسكي بالهدف الأول لشيكاغو فاير في الدقيقة العاشرة، لكن إنتر ميامي أدرك التعادل في الدقيقة 48، بضربة رأسية من كاسيميرو بعد صناعة من النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل 1-1.
مشادة عنيفة
وشهدت الدقيقة 89 مشادة عنيفة، إذ سقط مدافع إنتر ميامي إيان فراي أرضاً بعد أن دفعه روبرت ليفاندوفسكي، قبل أن ينهض على قدميه ويرد بدفعة أقوى.
دي بول يتدخل
وعلى الرغم من أن فراي عاد باتجاه منطقة الجزاء لاستئناف واجباته الدفاعية، فإن ليفاندوفسكي بدا غير راغب في إنهاء المشادة، إذ عاد المهاجم البولندي باتجاه فراي، وعندها تدخل دي بول، الذي اكتسب سمعة كواحد من أكثر الشخصيات قتالية في الملعب، للدفاع عن زميله في الفريق.
«من أنت أيها الأحمق؟»
وتواجه لاعب وسط إنتر ميامي وليفاندوفسكي وجهاً لوجه، قبل أن يهدأ الموقف في النهاية، وشوهد اللاعبان بعد ذلك وهما يتبادلان الكلمات، إذ قال دي بول لليفاندوفسكي: «من أنت أيها الأحمق؟ لقد فزت بكأسين لأمريكا وكأس العالم، وأنت؟»، وهو ما أثار ضحك ليفاندوفسكي، وفقاً لما ذكرته صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية.
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul got into a confrontation with Chicago Fire forward Robert Lewandowski during the match that took place last night, as part of the 24th round of the American League.
Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Chicago Fire in the tenth minute, but Inter Miami equalized in the 48th minute with a header from Casemiro after an assist from Argentine star Lionel Messi, ending the match in a 1-1 draw.
Intense Altercation
In the 89th minute, an intense altercation occurred when Inter Miami defender Ian Fray fell to the ground after being pushed by Robert Lewandowski, before getting back on his feet and responding with a stronger shove.
De Paul Steps In
Although Fray returned towards the penalty area to resume his defensive duties, Lewandowski appeared unwilling to end the confrontation, as the Polish forward approached Fray again, at which point De Paul, who has earned a reputation as one of the most combative figures on the field, intervened to defend his teammate.
“Who are you, you fool?”
The Inter Miami midfielder faced Lewandowski head-on before the situation eventually calmed down, and the two players were later seen exchanging words, with De Paul telling Lewandowski: “Who are you, you fool? I’ve won two Copa America titles and a World Cup, and you?” This remark elicited laughter from Lewandowski, according to the Spanish newspaper “Marca.”