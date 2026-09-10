Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul got into a confrontation with Chicago Fire forward Robert Lewandowski during the match that took place last night, as part of the 24th round of the American League.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Chicago Fire in the tenth minute, but Inter Miami equalized in the 48th minute with a header from Casemiro after an assist from Argentine star Lionel Messi, ending the match in a 1-1 draw.

Intense Altercation

In the 89th minute, an intense altercation occurred when Inter Miami defender Ian Fray fell to the ground after being pushed by Robert Lewandowski, before getting back on his feet and responding with a stronger shove.

De Paul Steps In

Although Fray returned towards the penalty area to resume his defensive duties, Lewandowski appeared unwilling to end the confrontation, as the Polish forward approached Fray again, at which point De Paul, who has earned a reputation as one of the most combative figures on the field, intervened to defend his teammate.

“Who are you, you fool?”

The Inter Miami midfielder faced Lewandowski head-on before the situation eventually calmed down, and the two players were later seen exchanging words, with De Paul telling Lewandowski: “Who are you, you fool? I’ve won two Copa America titles and a World Cup, and you?” This remark elicited laughter from Lewandowski, according to the Spanish newspaper “Marca.”