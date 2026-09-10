دخل لاعب وسط فريق إنتر ميامي رودريغو دي بول في مشادة مع مهاجم شيكاغو فاير روبرت ليفاندوفسكي، خلال المباراة التي أقيمت الليلة الماضية، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24 من الدوري الأمريكي.

وتقدم روبرت ليفاندوفسكي بالهدف الأول لشيكاغو فاير في الدقيقة العاشرة، لكن إنتر ميامي أدرك التعادل في الدقيقة 48، بضربة رأسية من كاسيميرو بعد صناعة من النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي، لينتهي اللقاء بالتعادل 1-1.

مشادة عنيفة

وشهدت الدقيقة 89 مشادة عنيفة، إذ سقط مدافع إنتر ميامي إيان فراي أرضاً بعد أن دفعه روبرت ليفاندوفسكي، قبل أن ينهض على قدميه ويرد بدفعة أقوى.

دي بول يتدخل

وعلى الرغم من أن فراي عاد باتجاه منطقة الجزاء لاستئناف واجباته الدفاعية، فإن ليفاندوفسكي بدا غير راغب في إنهاء المشادة، إذ عاد المهاجم البولندي باتجاه فراي، وعندها تدخل دي بول، الذي اكتسب سمعة كواحد من أكثر الشخصيات قتالية في الملعب، للدفاع عن زميله في الفريق.

«من أنت أيها الأحمق؟»

وتواجه لاعب وسط إنتر ميامي وليفاندوفسكي وجهاً لوجه، قبل أن يهدأ الموقف في النهاية، وشوهد اللاعبان بعد ذلك وهما يتبادلان الكلمات، إذ قال دي بول لليفاندوفسكي: «من أنت أيها الأحمق؟ لقد فزت بكأسين لأمريكا وكأس العالم، وأنت؟»، وهو ما أثار ضحك ليفاندوفسكي، وفقاً لما ذكرته صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية.