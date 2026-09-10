The Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny denied the recent rumors about his preparation to present a new action movie, confirming that the sports training he has recently been seen doing is unrelated to any new artistic work.

Tamer Hosny's clarification came after photos and videos of him exercising circulated, which led some to link his noticeable physical fitness to preparing for a role that requires special training and action scenes.

Denial of preparing for an action movie

Tamer Hosny posted pictures from his workout on his official Facebook account, denying the circulating rumors, saying: “I’m not working on any action movie as it’s being written, I’m just training normally, honestly, but maybe the videos and pictures have exaggerated things a bit.”

With this statement, Tamer Hosny settled the debate regarding the connection between his current training and a cinematic project belonging to action films, confirming that it is part of his usual interest in maintaining his physical fitness.

His latest musical works

In the context of his artistic activity, Tamer Hosny released the album “Mesh Hatkarar” in the summer of 2026, which included 14 songs that varied between emotional and romantic atmospheres on one hand, and lively and fast-paced melodies on the other.

Several songs from the album achieved notable presence, including “Bent Meen,” “Wesh El Kheir,” “Ba'eesh Ala El Zekray,” “Matmashish,” along with “Mole'eenaha,” allowing Tamer to present a musical collection that combines more than one musical style.

His latest works

In terms of cinema, the film “Restart” is among Tamer Hosny's latest participations, featuring him alongside Hana El Zahed in the lead role, along with Basem Samra, Mohamed Tharwat, Essam El Sakka, Said Osama, Mimi Jamal, and Tawana El Gohary, who appeared among the rising faces.

The cast also included several guest stars, including Elham Shaheen, Shaimaa Saif, Mohamed Ragab, Ahmed Hossam, and Rania Mansour. The film was directed by Sara Wafiq, while Ayman Bahgat Kamar wrote the screenplay.