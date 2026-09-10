نفى الفنان المصري تامر حسني ما تردد خلال الفترة الأخيرة بشأن استعداده لتقديم فيلم سينمائي جديد من نوعية الأكشن، مؤكداً أن التدريبات الرياضية التي ظهر خلالها أخيراً لا علاقة لها بأي عمل فني جديد.
وجاء توضيح تامر حسني بعد تداول صور ومقاطع فيديو له أثناء ممارسة التمارين، وهو ما دفع البعض للربط بين ظهوره بلياقة بدنية ملحوظة وبين تحضيره لدور يتطلب تدريبات خاصة ومشاهد حركة.
نفي تحضيره لفيلم أكشن
نشر تامر حسني صوراً من أثناء التمرين، وعلق عليها عبر حسابه الرسمي على «فيسبوك»، نافياً ما يتم تداوله، قائلاً: «أنا مش شغال على أي فيلم أكشن زي ما بيتكتب، أنا بتمرن عادي والله، بس يمكن الفيديوهات والصور مصعدين الأمور شوية».
وبهذا التصريح، حسم تامر حسني الجدل حول ارتباط تدريباته الحالية بمشروع سينمائي ينتمي إلى أفلام الأكشن، مؤكداً أنها تأتي في إطار اهتمامه المعتاد بالحفاظ على لياقته البدنية.
أحدث أعماله الغنائية
وفي سياق نشاطه الفني، شهد صيف 2026 طرح تامر حسني ألبوم «مش هتكرر»، الذي جاء في 14 أغنية تنوعت بين الأجواء العاطفية والرومانسية من ناحية، والألحان ذات الإيقاعات الحيوية والسريعة من ناحية أخرى.
وحقق عدد من أغنيات الألبوم حضوراً لافتاً، من بينها «بنت مين»، و«وش الخير»، و«بعيش على الذكرى»، و«ماتمشيش»، إلى جانب «مولعينها»، ليقدم تامر من خلال الألبوم مجموعة موسيقية تجمع بين أكثر من لون غنائي.
آخر أعماله
وعلى مستوى السينما، جاء فيلم «ريستارت» ضمن أحدث مشاركات تامر حسني، في عمل جمعه بهنا الزاهد في البطولة، إلى جانب باسم سمرة، محمد ثروت، عصام السقا، سيد أسامة، ميمي جمال، وتوانا الجوهري، في ظهورها ضمن الوجوه الصاعدة.
وضمت قائمة المشاركين أيضاً عدداً من ضيوف الشرف، من بينهم إلهام شاهين، شيماء سيف، محمد رجب، أحمد حسام، ورانيا منصور. وحمل الفيلم توقيع سارة وفيق في الإخراج، بينما تولى أيمن بهجت قمر كتابة السيناريو.
The Egyptian artist Tamer Hosny denied the recent rumors about his preparation to present a new action movie, confirming that the sports training he has recently been seen doing is unrelated to any new artistic work.
Tamer Hosny's clarification came after photos and videos of him exercising circulated, which led some to link his noticeable physical fitness to preparing for a role that requires special training and action scenes.
Denial of preparing for an action movie
Tamer Hosny posted pictures from his workout on his official Facebook account, denying the circulating rumors, saying: “I’m not working on any action movie as it’s being written, I’m just training normally, honestly, but maybe the videos and pictures have exaggerated things a bit.”
With this statement, Tamer Hosny settled the debate regarding the connection between his current training and a cinematic project belonging to action films, confirming that it is part of his usual interest in maintaining his physical fitness.
His latest musical works
In the context of his artistic activity, Tamer Hosny released the album “Mesh Hatkarar” in the summer of 2026, which included 14 songs that varied between emotional and romantic atmospheres on one hand, and lively and fast-paced melodies on the other.
Several songs from the album achieved notable presence, including “Bent Meen,” “Wesh El Kheir,” “Ba'eesh Ala El Zekray,” “Matmashish,” along with “Mole'eenaha,” allowing Tamer to present a musical collection that combines more than one musical style.
His latest works
In terms of cinema, the film “Restart” is among Tamer Hosny's latest participations, featuring him alongside Hana El Zahed in the lead role, along with Basem Samra, Mohamed Tharwat, Essam El Sakka, Said Osama, Mimi Jamal, and Tawana El Gohary, who appeared among the rising faces.
The cast also included several guest stars, including Elham Shaheen, Shaimaa Saif, Mohamed Ragab, Ahmed Hossam, and Rania Mansour. The film was directed by Sara Wafiq, while Ayman Bahgat Kamar wrote the screenplay.