نفى الفنان المصري تامر حسني ما تردد خلال الفترة الأخيرة بشأن استعداده لتقديم فيلم سينمائي جديد من نوعية الأكشن، مؤكداً أن التدريبات الرياضية التي ظهر خلالها أخيراً لا علاقة لها بأي عمل فني جديد.

وجاء توضيح تامر حسني بعد تداول صور ومقاطع فيديو له أثناء ممارسة التمارين، وهو ما دفع البعض للربط بين ظهوره بلياقة بدنية ملحوظة وبين تحضيره لدور يتطلب تدريبات خاصة ومشاهد حركة.

نفي تحضيره لفيلم أكشن

نشر تامر حسني صوراً من أثناء التمرين، وعلق عليها عبر حسابه الرسمي على «فيسبوك»، نافياً ما يتم تداوله، قائلاً: «أنا مش شغال على أي فيلم أكشن زي ما بيتكتب، أنا بتمرن عادي والله، بس يمكن الفيديوهات والصور مصعدين الأمور شوية».

وبهذا التصريح، حسم تامر حسني الجدل حول ارتباط تدريباته الحالية بمشروع سينمائي ينتمي إلى أفلام الأكشن، مؤكداً أنها تأتي في إطار اهتمامه المعتاد بالحفاظ على لياقته البدنية.

أحدث أعماله الغنائية

وفي سياق نشاطه الفني، شهد صيف 2026 طرح تامر حسني ألبوم «مش هتكرر»، الذي جاء في 14 أغنية تنوعت بين الأجواء العاطفية والرومانسية من ناحية، والألحان ذات الإيقاعات الحيوية والسريعة من ناحية أخرى.

وحقق عدد من أغنيات الألبوم حضوراً لافتاً، من بينها «بنت مين»، و«وش الخير»، و«بعيش على الذكرى»، و«ماتمشيش»، إلى جانب «مولعينها»، ليقدم تامر من خلال الألبوم مجموعة موسيقية تجمع بين أكثر من لون غنائي.

آخر أعماله

وعلى مستوى السينما، جاء فيلم «ريستارت» ضمن أحدث مشاركات تامر حسني، في عمل جمعه بهنا الزاهد في البطولة، إلى جانب باسم سمرة، محمد ثروت، عصام السقا، سيد أسامة، ميمي جمال، وتوانا الجوهري، في ظهورها ضمن الوجوه الصاعدة.

وضمت قائمة المشاركين أيضاً عدداً من ضيوف الشرف، من بينهم إلهام شاهين، شيماء سيف، محمد رجب، أحمد حسام، ورانيا منصور. وحمل الفيلم توقيع سارة وفيق في الإخراج، بينما تولى أيمن بهجت قمر كتابة السيناريو.