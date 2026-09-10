The Egyptian artist Ahmed El Awady is preparing to compete in the Ramadan Drama Season 2027 with the series "Sultan El Deeb," confirming that the work presents a new and different story from his previous works, and carries many surprises that aim to attract the audience from the very first scene.

El Awady stated in a special interview with "Okaz": "I promise the audience that the work will be different, and it will captivate the viewer from the very first scene, not just from the first episode, and God willing, everyone will like it, because the story is different and I haven’t done anything like it before."

He revealed that filming for the series will start in mid-October, coinciding with the completion of final preparations, in readiness for its airing during the Ramadan season.

Competition with Mohamed Ramadan

Regarding his participation in Ramadan with a work that belongs to the popular genre, while artist Mohamed Ramadan is competing in the same genre, El Awady emphasized that it is merely a matter of artistic competition, confirming that all stars ultimately strive to present works that satisfy the audience.

He explained: "We are all colleagues, and we all compete to satisfy the viewer, and this is a great opportunity for all of us to strive hard, and each one pleases the people who love them, and in the end, we all seek to please the viewer." He added: "We are colleagues and friends, not like people think or imagine; we are definitely not at war, and competition is always in the viewer's favor."

Third collaboration with Yara El Sokary

El Awady renews his collaboration with the young artist Yara El Sokary for the third time, confirming that there is a sense of understanding and chemistry between them, following the success of their previous experiences.

He said: "I love working with her, and there is chemistry between us, and we have succeeded together very well, and this year we will present something different from what we have done before, and her role will be a surprise for the audience."

Creators of the work

Ahmed El Awady embarks on the experience of "Sultan El Deeb" in collaboration with writer Mahmoud Hamdan and director Mohamed Abdel Salam, while the cast includes artist Yara El Sokary, along with Lujain Khalifa, and several other artists who are currently being contracted.