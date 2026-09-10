يستعد الفنان المصري أحمد العوضي لخوض منافسات موسم دراما رمضان 2027، من خلال مسلسل «سلطان الديب»، مؤكداً أن العمل يقدم قصة جديدة ومختلفة عن أعماله السابقة، ويحمل العديد من المفاجآت التي تراهن على جذب الجمهور منذ المشهد الأول.

وقال العوضي في تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ»: «أوعد الجمهور إن العمل هيكون مختلف، وهيشد المشاهد من أول مشهد مش من أول حلقة بس، وإن شاء الله يعجب كل الجمهور، لأن القصة مختلفة وما عملتهاش قبل كده».

وكشف أن تصوير المسلسل ينطلق منتصف أكتوبر القادم، بالتزامن مع استكمال التحضيرات النهائية، استعداداً لعرضه ضمن الموسم الرمضاني.

المنافسة مع محمد رمضان

وعن تزامن مشاركته في رمضان بعمل ينتمي إلى اللون الشعبي، مع خوض الفنان محمد رمضان المنافسة باللون نفسه، شدد العوضي على أن الأمر لا يتجاوز حدود المنافسة الفنية، مؤكداً أن جميع النجوم يسعون في النهاية إلى تقديم أعمال ترضي الجمهور.

وأوضح: «كلنا زملاء، وكلنا بنتنافس من أجل إرضاء المشاهد، ودي فرصة حلوة إن كلنا بنجتهد، وكل واحد بيرضي الناس اللي بتحبه، وفي الآخر كلنا بنسعى إننا نرضي المشاهد». وأضاف: «احنا زملاء وأصدقاء، مش زي ما الناس فاكرة أو بتتصور، احنا مش في حرب أكيد، والمنافسة دايماً في صالح المشاهد».

تعاون ثالث مع يارا السكري

ويجدد العوضي تعاونه مع الفنانة الشابة يارا السكري للمرة الثالثة، مؤكداً وجود حالة من التفاهم والكيمياء بينهما، بعد نجاح تجاربهما السابقة.

وقال: «أنا بحب الشغل معها، وفي كيميا بينا، واحنا نجحنا مع بعض جامد جداً، والسنادي هنقدم حاجة مختلفة عن اللي قدمناه قبل كده، ودورها هيكون مفاجأة للجمهور».

صناع العمل

ويخوض أحمد العوضي تجربة «سلطان الديب» بالتعاون مع المؤلف محمود حمدان والمخرج محمد عبدالسلام، فيما يضم العمل في بطولته الفنانة يارا السكري، إلى جانب لجين خليفة، وعدد من الفنانين الآخرين الذين يجري التعاقد معهم خلال الفترة الحالية.