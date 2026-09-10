أعلن نادي بوتافوغو البرازيلي، اليوم (الخميس)، تعاقده مع النجم المغربي حكيم زياش في صفقة انتقال حر، عقب إنهاء عقده مع نادي الوداد البيضاوي.

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي، إن زياش وقع عقداً مع بوتافوغو حتى 2028، بعدما وصل النجم المغربي إلى ريو دي جانيرو يوم الثلاثاء الماضي، واستُقبل بحفاوة بالغة من جماهير النادي.

مسيرة حافلة

وبدأ زياش مسيرته الكروية مع نادي هيرينفين الهولندي، إذ فاز بجائزة أفضل لاعب في الفريق خلال موسم 2013-2014، ثم انتقل إلى تفينتي وتألق معه أيضاً، قبل أن ينضم إلى أياكس أمستردام.

وحق زياش مع أياكس المركز الثاني في الدوري الأوروبي، وفاز بلقب الدوري الهولندي وكأس هولندا وكأس السوبر الهولندي، كما فاز اللاعب المغربي بجائزة أفضل لاعب في الدوري الهولندي ثلاث مرات، وتصدر قائمة هدافي البطولة أربع مرات.

وبعد تألقه في هولندا، لعب زياش مع تشيلسي الإنجليزي، وفاز بدوري أبطال أوروبا وكأس العالم للأندية في موسم 2020-2021، وفي عامي 2018 و2022، استُدعي لتمثيل المغرب في كأس العالم، وشارك لاعب خط الوسط الهجومي أساسياً في جميع مباريات منتخب بلاده، وسجل هدفاً في النسخة التاريخية من كأس العالم 2022، التي حصد فيها المغرب المركز الرابع.

وفي عام 2023، لعب زياش مع غلطة سراي، وفاز معه بلقبين في الدوري التركي ولقب في الدوري الممتاز، ثم خاض تجربتين قصيرتين مع الدحيل القطري والوداد المغربي، قبل انضمامه إلى بوتافوغو.