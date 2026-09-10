The Brazilian club Botafogo announced today (Thursday) the signing of Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech on a free transfer, following the termination of his contract with Wydad Casablanca.

The club stated in a statement on its official website that Ziyech has signed a contract with Botafogo until 2028, after the Moroccan star arrived in Rio de Janeiro last Tuesday and was warmly welcomed by the club's fans.

A Glorious Career

Ziyech began his football career with the Dutch club Heerenveen, where he won the award for the team's best player during the 2013-2014 season. He then moved to Twente and excelled there as well, before joining Ajax Amsterdam.

With Ajax, Ziyech achieved second place in the UEFA Europa League and won the Dutch league title, the KNVB Cup, and the Dutch Super Cup. The Moroccan player was also awarded the title of best player in the Dutch league three times and topped the league's scoring chart four times.

After his success in the Netherlands, Ziyech played for Chelsea in England, winning the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup in the 2020-2021 season. In 2018 and 2022, he was called up to represent Morocco in the World Cup, where the attacking midfielder started in all of his country's matches and scored a goal in the historic 2022 World Cup, in which Morocco finished fourth.

In 2023, Ziyech played for Galatasaray, winning two Turkish league titles and one Premier League title, before having short stints with Qatari club Al-Duhail and Moroccan club Wydad, prior to joining Botafogo.