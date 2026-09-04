أكد مدرب فريق الدرعية برونو لانج أن القادسية يُعد من أفضل فرق الدوري على المستويين الدفاعي والهجومي، مشيرًا إلى أن فريقه استعد للمباراة بشكل جيد وبدأ اللقاء بصورة مميزة. جاء ذلك بعد خسارة فريقه بهدفين دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن).


وأوضح أن فريقه عانى في بعض فترات الشوط الأول أثناء الحالة الدفاعية، لكنه في المقابل صنع فرصًا واضحة للتسجيل، أبرزها فرصة داروين، إضافة إلى فرصة أخرى لكلايتون في موقف هجومي خطير، إلا أن الفريق لم ينجح في استغلالها.


وأضاف أن ركلة الجزاء كانت نقطة التحول في المباراة، مؤكدًا أن فريقه كان صاحب الفرص الأخطر والأوضح حتى لحظة احتسابها، وأن القادسية لم يشكل خطورة كبيرة باستثناء تسديدة من خارج منطقة الجزاء.


كما أبدى استغرابه من تراجع الحكم عن احتساب ركلة جزاء لفريقه بعد تدخل تقنية الفيديو، قائلًا إنه لا يعرف سبب استدعاء الحكم وتغيير قراره.


واختتم حديثه بالتأكيد على فخره باللاعبين والتزامهم بالخطة والاستراتيجية، مشيرًا إلى أن القادسية يمثل النموذج الذي يطمح فريقه للوصول إليه خلال عامين أو ثلاثة أعوام، وأن فريقه يمر حاليًا بمرحلة بناء مشابهة لما مر به القادسية قبل نحو ثلاث سنوات.