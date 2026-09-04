Bruno Lange, the coach of Al-Dhariyah team, confirmed that Al-Qadisiyah is one of the best teams in the league in both defensive and offensive aspects, noting that his team prepared well for the match and started the game in a distinctive manner. This came after his team lost by two goals to none in the match that took place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, as part of the fifth round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshan League).



He explained that his team struggled at certain periods during the first half while in a defensive state, but on the other hand, they created clear scoring opportunities, the most notable being Darwin's chance, in addition to another opportunity for Clayton in a dangerous offensive position, but the team failed to capitalize on them.



He added that the penalty kick was the turning point in the match, emphasizing that his team had the most dangerous and clearest chances until the moment it was awarded, and that Al-Qadisiyah did not pose significant danger except for a shot from outside the penalty area.



He also expressed his surprise at the referee's reversal of the penalty decision for his team after the intervention of video technology, stating that he does not understand the reason for the referee's call and change of decision.



He concluded his remarks by affirming his pride in the players and their commitment to the plan and strategy, indicating that Al-Qadisiyah represents the model his team aspires to reach within two or three years, and that his team is currently undergoing a building phase similar to what Al-Qadisiyah experienced about three years ago.