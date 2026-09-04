تغلب فريق القادسية على مضيفه الدرعية بهدفين دون مقابل في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب الأول بارك بالرياض، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن).


وجاء هدفا اللقاء في الشوط الثاني، إذ افتتح ماتيو ريتيغي التسجيل للقادسية من ركلة جزاء عند الدقيقة (51)، قبل أن يضيف خوليان كينيونيس الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة (58)، ليحسم القادسية المواجهة لصالحه بهدفين دون رد.


وبهذه النتيجة، رفع القادسية رصيده إلى 12 نقطة، محققًا انتصاره الرابع في 5 مباريات ليرتقي إلى المركز الثالث، فيما بقي الدرعية عند 7 نقاط في المركز السابع.