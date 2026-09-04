Al-Qadisiyah team defeated its host Al-Dar'iya with two goals to none in the match that took place today at Al-Qadisiyah Park in Riyadh, as part of the fifth round of the Saudi Pro League (Roshen League).



The two goals of the match came in the second half, as Matteo Retegui opened the scoring for Al-Qadisiyah with a penalty in the 51st minute, before Julian Quinones added the second goal in the 58th minute, securing the victory for Al-Qadisiyah with two unanswered goals.



With this result, Al-Qadisiyah raised its tally to 12 points, achieving its fourth victory in 5 matches, climbing to third place, while Al-Dar'iya remained at 7 points in seventh place.