اختتمت اللجنة المحلية المنظمة لكأس آسيا 2027 السعودية مشاركتها ضمن جناح وزارة الرياضة في النسخة الخامسة من الحدث التقني العالمي «ليب 2026»، الذي انطلق الإثنين الماضي في مركز الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات بملهم ويختتم اليوم، مستعرضةً تجربتها في توظيف الحلول التقنية لتطوير رحلة المشجع، وفي مقدمتها تطبيق «أهلًا».
وشارك الرئيس التنفيذي للقطاع التجاري وتجربة المشجع في اللجنة المحلية خالد خبتي، في جلسة استعرض خلالها رؤية اللجنة لبناء تجربة رقمية متكاملة ترافق المشجع منذ التخطيط لحضور البطولة وحتى الوصول إلى المملكة ودخول الملعب.
وأوضح خبتي أن النسخة الحالية من تطبيق «أهلًا» تجريبية وتخضع للتطوير وصولًا إلى النسخة المتكاملة المخصصة لكأس آسيا 2027 السعودية، مشيرًا إلى أن التطبيق بدأ مرحلته التجريبية خلال منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة التي استضافتها جدة هذا العام، واستفاد منه أكثر من (330) ألف مستخدم.
وقال: «التطبيق يتيح حاليًا إنشاء الملفات الشخصية، واختيار المنتخبات المفضلة، وشراء التذاكر، ومتابعة أخبار البطولة ومواعيد المباريات والنتائج، فيما يجري العمل على إضافة حجوزات الفنادق والتقدم للحصول على التأشيرة وباقات السفر وخدمة الاتصال عبر «eSIM»، وتطوير خدمات التنقل والإرشاد، ودعم اللغتين اليابانية والصينية إلى جانب العربية والإنجليزية».
وبيّن خبتي أن العمل يشمل تطوير خدمات العناية بالجماهير والدعم على مدار الساعة، إلى جانب منظومة للتحقق والأمان تستهدف تعزيز موثوقية شراء التذاكر والحد من إعادة البيع غير النظامية والشراء الآلي، مؤكدًا أن رؤية التطبيق تمتد لتشمل العاملين والوفود والإعلاميين والشركاء المرتبطين بالبطولة.
وتأتي مشاركة اللجنة في «ليب 2026» ضمن استعداداتها المتواصلة لاستضافة كأس آسيا 2027 السعودية، والاستفادة من الأحداث والبطولات التي تستضيفها المملكة في اختبار وتطوير الحلول التشغيلية والتقنية قبل البطولة.
وتستضيف المملكة كأس آسيا 2027 السعودية خلال الفترة من 7 يناير حتى 5 فبراير 2027 بمشاركة (24) منتخبًا يتنافسون في (51) مباراة، تقام في ثلاث مدن، هي: الرياض، وجدة، والخبر.
The local organizing committee for the 2027 Saudi Arabia Asian Cup concluded its participation within the Ministry of Sports' pavilion at the fifth edition of the global technical event "LEAP 2026," which kicked off last Monday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in Malham and concludes today, showcasing its experience in employing technological solutions to enhance the fan journey, foremost among them the "Ahlan" application.
The CEO of the commercial sector and fan experience at the local committee, Khalid Khubti, participated in a session where he presented the committee's vision for building a comprehensive digital experience that accompanies fans from planning to attend the tournament until arriving in the Kingdom and entering the stadium.
Khubti explained that the current version of the "Ahlan" application is experimental and is undergoing development towards the complete version dedicated to the 2027 Saudi Arabia Asian Cup, noting that the application began its trial phase during the elite AFC Champions League matches hosted in Jeddah this year, benefiting over (330,000) users.
He stated: "The application currently allows for creating profiles, selecting favorite teams, purchasing tickets, and following tournament news, match schedules, and results, while work is underway to add hotel bookings, visa applications, travel packages, and eSIM communication services, as well as developing transportation and guidance services, and supporting Japanese and Chinese languages alongside Arabic and English."
Khubti indicated that the work includes developing fan care services and support around the clock, in addition to a verification and security system aimed at enhancing the reliability of ticket purchases and reducing unauthorized resale and automated buying, emphasizing that the vision of the application extends to include workers, delegations, journalists, and partners associated with the tournament.
The committee's participation in "LEAP 2026" comes as part of its ongoing preparations to host the 2027 Saudi Arabia Asian Cup and to benefit from the events and tournaments hosted by the Kingdom in testing and developing operational and technological solutions before the tournament.
The Kingdom will host the 2027 Saudi Arabia Asian Cup from January 7 to February 5, 2027, with the participation of (24) teams competing in (51) matches, held in three cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, and Khobar.