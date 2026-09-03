اختتمت اللجنة المحلية المنظمة لكأس آسيا 2027 السعودية مشاركتها ضمن جناح وزارة الرياضة في النسخة الخامسة من الحدث التقني العالمي «ليب 2026»، الذي انطلق الإثنين الماضي في مركز الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات بملهم ويختتم اليوم، مستعرضةً تجربتها في توظيف الحلول التقنية لتطوير رحلة المشجع، وفي مقدمتها تطبيق «أهلًا».


وشارك الرئيس التنفيذي للقطاع التجاري وتجربة المشجع في اللجنة المحلية خالد خبتي، في جلسة استعرض خلالها رؤية اللجنة لبناء تجربة رقمية متكاملة ترافق المشجع منذ التخطيط لحضور البطولة وحتى الوصول إلى المملكة ودخول الملعب.


وأوضح خبتي أن النسخة الحالية من تطبيق «أهلًا» تجريبية وتخضع للتطوير وصولًا إلى النسخة المتكاملة المخصصة لكأس آسيا 2027 السعودية، مشيرًا إلى أن التطبيق بدأ مرحلته التجريبية خلال منافسات دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة التي استضافتها جدة هذا العام، واستفاد منه أكثر من (330) ألف مستخدم.


وقال: «التطبيق يتيح حاليًا إنشاء الملفات الشخصية، واختيار المنتخبات المفضلة، وشراء التذاكر، ومتابعة أخبار البطولة ومواعيد المباريات والنتائج، فيما يجري العمل على إضافة حجوزات الفنادق والتقدم للحصول على التأشيرة وباقات السفر وخدمة الاتصال عبر «eSIM»، وتطوير خدمات التنقل والإرشاد، ودعم اللغتين اليابانية والصينية إلى جانب العربية والإنجليزية».


وبيّن خبتي أن العمل يشمل تطوير خدمات العناية بالجماهير والدعم على مدار الساعة، إلى جانب منظومة للتحقق والأمان تستهدف تعزيز موثوقية شراء التذاكر والحد من إعادة البيع غير النظامية والشراء الآلي، مؤكدًا أن رؤية التطبيق تمتد لتشمل العاملين والوفود والإعلاميين والشركاء المرتبطين بالبطولة.


وتأتي مشاركة اللجنة في «ليب 2026» ضمن استعداداتها المتواصلة لاستضافة كأس آسيا 2027 السعودية، والاستفادة من الأحداث والبطولات التي تستضيفها المملكة في اختبار وتطوير الحلول التشغيلية والتقنية قبل البطولة.


وتستضيف المملكة كأس آسيا 2027 السعودية خلال الفترة من 7 يناير حتى 5 فبراير 2027 بمشاركة (24) منتخبًا يتنافسون في (51) مباراة، تقام في ثلاث مدن، هي: الرياض، وجدة، والخبر.