The local organizing committee for the 2027 Saudi Arabia Asian Cup concluded its participation within the Ministry of Sports' pavilion at the fifth edition of the global technical event "LEAP 2026," which kicked off last Monday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in Malham and concludes today, showcasing its experience in employing technological solutions to enhance the fan journey, foremost among them the "Ahlan" application.



The CEO of the commercial sector and fan experience at the local committee, Khalid Khubti, participated in a session where he presented the committee's vision for building a comprehensive digital experience that accompanies fans from planning to attend the tournament until arriving in the Kingdom and entering the stadium.



Khubti explained that the current version of the "Ahlan" application is experimental and is undergoing development towards the complete version dedicated to the 2027 Saudi Arabia Asian Cup, noting that the application began its trial phase during the elite AFC Champions League matches hosted in Jeddah this year, benefiting over (330,000) users.



He stated: "The application currently allows for creating profiles, selecting favorite teams, purchasing tickets, and following tournament news, match schedules, and results, while work is underway to add hotel bookings, visa applications, travel packages, and eSIM communication services, as well as developing transportation and guidance services, and supporting Japanese and Chinese languages alongside Arabic and English."



Khubti indicated that the work includes developing fan care services and support around the clock, in addition to a verification and security system aimed at enhancing the reliability of ticket purchases and reducing unauthorized resale and automated buying, emphasizing that the vision of the application extends to include workers, delegations, journalists, and partners associated with the tournament.



The committee's participation in "LEAP 2026" comes as part of its ongoing preparations to host the 2027 Saudi Arabia Asian Cup and to benefit from the events and tournaments hosted by the Kingdom in testing and developing operational and technological solutions before the tournament.



The Kingdom will host the 2027 Saudi Arabia Asian Cup from January 7 to February 5, 2027, with the participation of (24) teams competing in (51) matches, held in three cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, and Khobar.