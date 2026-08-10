The Al-Dhariyah Club announced that it will hold its matches at the Al-Awwal Park stadium in Riyadh during the new sports season, in a historic move coinciding with the team's promotion to the Saudi Roshan League for the first time in its history.



Al-Dhariyah is preparing to play its first match in its history in the Roshan League against Al-Ahli, in a match that carries exceptional significance for the team, which enters the season with great ambitions after achieving the milestone of promotion to the top league.



The match against Al-Ahli will mark Al-Dhariyah's debut in the Roshan League, amidst significant fan anticipation to see the team in its new historic journey, at one of the most prominent football stadiums in Saudi Arabia.



Al-Dhariyah hopes that Al-Awwal Park will be a distinguished venue for the start of its journey among the giants of Saudi football, in a season expected to witness many historic milestones for the team.