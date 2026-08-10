أعلن نادي الدرعية إقامة مبارياته على ملعب الأول بارك في الرياض، خلال منافسات الموسم الرياضي الجديد، في خطوة تاريخية بالتزامن مع صعود الفريق إلى دوري روشن السعودي للمرة الأولى في تاريخه.
ويستعد الدرعية لخوض أول مباراة له في تاريخ مشاركاته بدوري روشن أمام فريق الأهلي، في مواجهة تحمل طابعاً استثنائياً للفريق الذي يدخل الموسم بطموحات كبيرة بعد تحقيق إنجاز الصعود إلى دوري الأضواء.
وستكون مواجهة الأهلي بمثابة الظهور الأول للدرعية في منافسات دوري روشن، وسط ترقّب جماهيري كبير لرؤية الفريق في تجربته التاريخية الجديدة، وعلى أحد أبرز ملاعب الكرة السعودية.
ويأمل الدرعية أن يشكّل ملعب الأول بارك ملعباً مميزاً لانطلاق رحلته بين كبار الكرة السعودية، في موسم ينتظر أن يشهد العديد من المحطات التاريخية للفريق.
The Al-Dhariyah Club announced that it will hold its matches at the Al-Awwal Park stadium in Riyadh during the new sports season, in a historic move coinciding with the team's promotion to the Saudi Roshan League for the first time in its history.
Al-Dhariyah is preparing to play its first match in its history in the Roshan League against Al-Ahli, in a match that carries exceptional significance for the team, which enters the season with great ambitions after achieving the milestone of promotion to the top league.
The match against Al-Ahli will mark Al-Dhariyah's debut in the Roshan League, amidst significant fan anticipation to see the team in its new historic journey, at one of the most prominent football stadiums in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Dhariyah hopes that Al-Awwal Park will be a distinguished venue for the start of its journey among the giants of Saudi football, in a season expected to witness many historic milestones for the team.