أعلن نادي الدرعية إقامة مبارياته على ملعب الأول بارك في الرياض، خلال منافسات الموسم الرياضي الجديد، في خطوة تاريخية بالتزامن مع صعود الفريق إلى دوري روشن السعودي للمرة الأولى في تاريخه.


ويستعد الدرعية لخوض أول مباراة له في تاريخ مشاركاته بدوري روشن أمام فريق الأهلي، في مواجهة تحمل طابعاً استثنائياً للفريق الذي يدخل الموسم بطموحات كبيرة بعد تحقيق إنجاز الصعود إلى دوري الأضواء.


وستكون مواجهة الأهلي بمثابة الظهور الأول للدرعية في منافسات دوري روشن، وسط ترقّب جماهيري كبير لرؤية الفريق في تجربته التاريخية الجديدة، وعلى أحد أبرز ملاعب الكرة السعودية.


ويأمل الدرعية أن يشكّل ملعب الأول بارك ملعباً مميزاً لانطلاق رحلته بين كبار الكرة السعودية، في موسم ينتظر أن يشهد العديد من المحطات التاريخية للفريق.