أودع برنامج حساب المواطن اليوم 3 مليارات ريال دعمًا لشهر أغسطس للمستفيدين المكتملة طلباتهم، فيما بلغ عدد المستفيدين المستوفين لمعايير الاستحقاق في الدفعة الـ105 أكثر من 9.9 مليون مستفيد وتابع.


وأوضح مدير عام التواصل في البرنامج عبدالله الهاجري، أن إجمالي ما دفعه البرنامج منذ انطلاقه تجاوز 287 مليار ريال، منها 2.8 مليار ريال تعويضات عن دفعات سابقة، مبينًا أن 72% من المستفيدين حصلوا على الدعم في الدفعة الحالية، بمتوسط 1470 ريالًا للأسرة الواحدة.


وأشار إلى أن عدد أرباب الأسر المستفيدين تجاوز مليوني رب أسرة، يمثلون 84% من المستفيدين، فيما بلغ عدد التابعين أكثر من 7.4 مليون مستفيد.