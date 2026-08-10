The Citizen Account Program deposited today 3 billion riyals in support for the month of August for beneficiaries whose applications have been completed, while the number of beneficiaries who met the eligibility criteria in the 105th batch exceeded 9.9 million beneficiaries and dependents.



Program Director of Communication Abdullah Al-Hajri explained that the total amount paid by the program since its launch has exceeded 287 billion riyals, including 2.8 billion riyals in compensation for previous payments, indicating that 72% of beneficiaries received support in the current batch, with an average of 1,470 riyals per family.



He pointed out that the number of heads of households benefiting exceeded two million, representing 84% of the beneficiaries, while the number of dependents exceeded 7.4 million beneficiaries.