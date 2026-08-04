اقترب نادي برشلونة الإسباني من حسم صفقة إعادة الظهير الدولي البرتغالي جواو كانسيلو، خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الجارية، وشراء عقده من نادي الهلال بصفة رسمية.


ووفقا لصحيفة «Mundo Deportivo» الإسبانية، كثّفت إدارة النادي الكتالوني مفاوضاتها مع نظيرتها الهلالية لإتمام التعاقد مع اللاعب البالغ من العمر 32 عاما، والذي من المنتظر أن يوقع عقداً لمدة موسمين.


وكان كانسيلو قد لعب الموسم الماضي مع برشلونة على سبيل الإعارة من الهلال تحت قيادة المدرب الألماني هانزي فليك، قبل أن يعود إلى صفوف الزعيم.


وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن إتمام الصفقة كان مرتبطا بشكل كبير بتوصل اللاعب إلى اتفاق مع الهلال، الذي لا يزال يرتبط معه بعقد يمتد حتى صيف عام 2027، من أجل تسهيل رحيله.


وباتت المفاوضات في مراحلها الأخيرة، وسط تفاؤل داخل برشلونة بإغلاق الملف خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة، ليعود الدولي البرتغالي إلى ملعب «كامب نو» استعدادا للموسم الجديد.