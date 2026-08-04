FC Barcelona is close to finalizing the deal to re-sign Portuguese international right-back João Cancelo during the ongoing summer transfer window, officially purchasing his contract from Al Hilal.



According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," the Catalan club's management has intensified negotiations with their counterparts at Al Hilal to complete the signing of the 32-year-old player, who is expected to sign a two-year contract.



Cancelo played last season with Barcelona on loan from Al Hilal under the management of German coach Hansi Flick, before returning to the ranks of the leader.



The newspaper indicated that the completion of the deal was significantly linked to the player reaching an agreement with Al Hilal, with whom he still has a contract extending until the summer of 2027, in order to facilitate his departure.



The negotiations are now in their final stages, with optimism within Barcelona about closing the matter in the coming days, allowing the Portuguese international to return to the "Camp Nou" in preparation for the new season.