لم تخسر الأرجنتين لقب كأس العالم 2026 أمام إسبانيا فحسب، بل قدمت واحدًا من أسوأ العروض التي شهدتها المباريات النهائية في تاريخ البطولة، بعدما ظهرت عاجزة تمامًا عن مجاراة التفوق الإسباني، لتسقط بهدف دون رد في الشوط الإضافي الثاني، وسط أداء افتقد لكل مقومات المنافسة.
منذ صافرة البداية، بدا الفارق شاسعًا بين المنتخبين؛ إسبانيا فرضت شخصيتها بالاستحواذ والضغط وصناعة الفرص، بينما اكتفت الأرجنتين بالدفاع العشوائي، وإيقاف اللعب، وكسر الإيقاع، والاعتماد على إهدار الوقت أملاً في الوصول إلى ركلات الترجيح، دون أي محاولة حقيقية لفرض أسلوبها أو تهديد مرمى المنافس.
الأرقام عكست حجم الانهيار؛ فالأرجنتين لم تسدد أي كرة طوال الوقت الأصلي، سواء بين القائمين أو خارجهما، ولم تعرف طريق مرمى أوناي سيمون إلا بمحاولة متأخرة في الدقيقة 116، بعد أن كانت متأخرة في النتيجة وتلعب بعشرة لاعبين عقب طرد إنزو فرنانديز، في سابقة غير مسبوقة بتاريخ نهائيات كأس العالم.

من حامل اللقب إلى أسوأ نهائي عالمي.. سقوط تاريخي للأرجنتين 


ورغم صمود الحارس إيميليانو مارتينيز أمام سيل الهجمات الإسبانية، فإن المقاومة الدفاعية لم تكن كافية لإنقاذ منتخب ظهر بلا شخصية هجومية، حتى جاء هدف فيران توريس في الدقيقة 106 ليترجم التفوق الإسباني الذي استمر طوال اللقاء.
ليونيل ميسي بدوره كان خارج المشهد تمامًا، بعدما نجحت المنظومة الإسبانية في عزله عن اللعب، فلم يصنع فرصة، ولم يراوغ، ولم يشكل أي خطورة طوال المباراة، في واحدة من أكثر مبارياته هدوءًا بقميص الأرجنتين، ليغيب تأثير النجم الذي اعتاد إنقاذ منتخب بلاده في المحطات الكبرى.

من حامل اللقب إلى أسوأ نهائي عالمي.. سقوط تاريخي للأرجنتين 


أما المدرب ليونيل سكالوني، فتعرض لانتقادات واسعة بسبب خياراته التكتيكية، بعدما بدا أن هدفه الأساسي هو الصمود حتى ركلات الترجيح، خاصة بعد الدفع بمدافع إضافي وسحب أحد المهاجمين، ليترك ميسي معزولًا في المقدمة، وهو ما منح إسبانيا سيطرة مطلقة حتى لحظة تسجيل هدف الحسم.
ولم يكن غريبًا أن يصف عدد من المحللين هذا الأداء بأنه من بين الأسوأ في تاريخ المباريات النهائية للمونديال، بعدما عجز حامل اللقب عن تقديم أي ردة فعل هجومية، واكتفى بمشاهدة إسبانيا تفرض أسلوبها حتى اعتلت منصة التتويج عن استحقاق.