من حامل اللقب إلى أسوأ نهائي عالمي.. سقوط تاريخي للأرجنتين 

Argentina not only lost the 2026 World Cup title to Spain, but also delivered one of the worst performances seen in final matches in the history of the tournament, as they appeared completely unable to match Spain's superiority, falling 1-0 in the second extra time, amidst a performance that lacked all the elements of competition.

From the opening whistle, the gap between the two teams seemed vast; Spain imposed its identity through possession, pressing, and creating chances, while Argentina settled for random defending, stopping the play, breaking the rhythm, and relying on wasting time in hopes of reaching penalties, without any real attempt to impose its style or threaten the opponent's goal.

The statistics reflected the extent of the collapse; Argentina did not manage to shoot a single ball throughout the regular time, whether on target or off, and only knew the way to Unai Simon's goal with a late attempt in the 116th minute, after they were trailing and playing with ten men following Enzo Fernandez's red card, in an unprecedented occurrence in World Cup final history.



Despite the resilience of goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez against the wave of Spanish attacks, the defensive resistance was not enough to save a team that appeared without any attacking identity, until Ferran Torres scored in the 106th minute, translating the Spanish superiority that lasted throughout the match.

Lionel Messi, for his part, was completely absent from the scene, as the Spanish system succeeded in isolating him from the game; he did not create any chances, did not dribble, and posed no threat throughout the match, in one of his quietest games in an Argentina shirt, with the influence of the star who is accustomed to saving his national team in major tournaments fading away.



As for coach Lionel Scaloni, he faced widespread criticism for his tactical choices, as it seemed that his main goal was to hold on until penalties, especially after introducing an additional defender and withdrawing one of the forwards, leaving Messi isolated at the front, which granted Spain absolute control until the moment of scoring the decisive goal.

It was not surprising that several analysts described this performance as one of the worst in the history of World Cup final matches, as the defending champion failed to provide any offensive reaction, settling for watching Spain impose its style until it rightfully ascended to the winners' podium.