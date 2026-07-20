في ليلة النهائي، وبينما كانت إسبانيا تُعيد تعريف كرة القدم الحديثة، ظهر المنتخب الأرجنتيني بصورة لا تليق ببطل العالم السابق. بدا الفريق وكأنه يعيش على ذكريات 2022، دون أن يمتلك أدوات الحاضر أو روح المنافسة.

ميسي، الذي اعتاد أن يكون مركز الثقل، بدا عاجزًا عن قيادة فريقٍ فقَد أبسط مبادئ اللعب الجماعي، فيما تحوّل زملاؤه إلى ظلالٍ تتحرك بلا هدف، بلا فكرة، بلا قدرة على مجاراة الإيقاع الإسباني.

 قصة مدرب صنع بطلاً وتوجّه بالذهب.. لافوينتي أخرس الأرجنتين واعتلى القمة

الأرجنتين لعبت نهائي كأس العالم وكأنها وصلت إليه بالصدفة؛ لا بناء هجومي، لا تنظيم دفاعي، لا حلول فردية ولا جماعية. كل ما كان لديهم هو حارسٌ أنقذ ما يمكن إنقاذه، وجعل الخسارة تقف عند حدود 1–0 بدل أن تتحول إلى نتيجة ثقيلة كانت ستكشف حجم الفجوة بين المنتخبين.

السؤال الذي طرحه كثيرون في الصحافة العالمية كان واضحًا: كيف وصل هذا المنتخب إلى النهائي؟
في تلك الليلة، فريقٌ لا يعرف ألف باء كرة القدم، لا يعرف كيف يضغط، ولا كيف يمرر، ولا كيف يخرج بالكرة، ولا كيف يحمي مناطقه. بدا وكأنه فريقٌ يبحث عن نفسه في مباراة لا ترحم.

 قصة مدرب صنع بطلاً وتوجّه بالذهب.. لافوينتي أخرس الأرجنتين واعتلى القمة

اللافت أن الأرجنتين لم تُظهر أي ردة فعل حقيقية في جميع مبارياتها إلا في ربع الساعة الأخيرة؛ تصنع توترًا اصطناعيًا عبر الاحتكاكات، والاعتراضات، والاستفزازات، والدخول غير البريء على لاعبي إسبانيا. مشهدٌ تكرر كثيرًا في مبارياتهم خلال البطولة، حيث بدا أن بعض القرارات التحكيمية تميل إلى منحهم هامشًا أكبر في الاحتكاك والاعتراض، وهو ما أثار تساؤلات في وسائل إعلام أوروبية حول مدى تأثير ذلك على مسار بعض المباريات.
لكن أمام إسبانيا، لم ينفع شيء؛ فريق (الماتادور) المقابل كان أكبر من أي محاولة تشتيت، وأقوى من أي استفزاز، وأكثر انضباطًا من أن يقع في فخ اللحظات الأخيرة.

في المقابل، كان لويس دي لافوينتي يعيش أفضل أيامه التدريبية. الرجل الذي أطفأ فرنسا في نصف النهائي، عاد ليُخرس الأرجنتين في النهائي، مستخدمًا نفس الفلسفة: السيطرة عبر التنظيم، والهيمنة عبر العقل، والانتصار عبر الجماعية.

 قصة مدرب صنع بطلاً وتوجّه بالذهب.. لافوينتي أخرس الأرجنتين واعتلى القمة


إسبانيا لم تفز لأنها تملك أسماء لامعة، بل لأنها تملك مدربًا يعرف كيف يجعل كل لاعب جزءًا من آلة تعمل بدقة؛ لافوينتي لم يواجه الأرجنتين كلاعبين، بل كمنظومة مهلهلة، ففرض إيقاعه، وقطع خطوطهم، وجعل ميسي معزولًا، وجعل بقية الفريق مجرد متفرجين على كرة تُلعب كما يجب أن تُلعب.

لقد بدا النهائي وكأنه درسٌ في الفارق بين كرة تُبنى على الفكر، وأخرى تُبنى على الأسماء. بين فريقٍ يعرف ما يريد، وآخر ينتظر معجزة. بين مدربٍ يقود، وآخر يتفرج. لذلك، لم يكن غريبًا أن تذهب الكأس إلى خزائن الإسبان.. فقد كانت كرة القدم نفسها تميل إليهم وتحب كل (جمال) إسباني.