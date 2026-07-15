على أرض أرلينغتون، حيث تتسارع الأنفاس قبل كل كرة، أثبت مدرب إسبانيا لويس دي لا فوينتي -أمام مدرب فرنسا ديدييه ديشامب- أنه ليس مجرد مدرب، بل مهندس معارك تكتيكية يعرف كيف يطفئ أخطر الحرائق الهجومية في العالم.

منتخب الديوك دخل نصف النهائي وهو يملك واحدًا من أكثر الخطوط الهجومية رعبًا في البطولة: كيليان مبابي، عثمان ديمبلي، مايكل أوليسيه، برادلي باركولا، ديزيري دوي، إلى جانب دعم هجومي متقدم من الوسط بقيادة أوريلين تشواميني، وريان شرقي.. أسماء تكفي وحدها لتغيير مسار أي مباراة، لكن مدرب منتخب إسبانيا قائد (الماتادور) جعلهم مجرد ظلال في الملعب.

إسبانيا بفضل مدربها لويس دي لافونتي، لعبت المباراة بعقل بارد وروح مشتعلة. السيطرة على وسط الملعب كانت السلاح الحاسم؛ فالاستحواذ لم يكن مجرد أسلوب لعب، بل أداة دفاعية وهجومية في الوقت نفسه.

دي لافونتي استطاع بفضل تكتيكه وخبرته، حرمان فرنسا من التحول السريع الذي تعتمد عليه، وأغلق المساحات التي يعتاش عليها مبابي، بينما جعل الضغط المنظم من قبل ديمبلي وأوليسيه خارج الإيقاع تمامًا. والأرقام جاءت لتؤكد هذا التفوق: 51% استحواذ لإسبانيا مقابل 49% لفرنسا في مباراة انتهت 2–0 لصالح الإسبان. رغم امتلاك فرنسا أعلى معدل تهديد هجومي في البطولة، فإنها لم تسجل ولم تتمكن من خلق فرص حقيقية أمام التنظيم الإسباني الصارم.

هذا الانضباط التكتيكي جعل إسبانيا تبدو وكأنها تلعب النهائي قبل النهائي؛ مواجهة بين فريق يعرف ما يريد، وآخر يبحث عن مساحات لم يجدها. الأداء الإسباني كان تجسيدًا لفلسفة «القوة الجماعية مقابل الفرديات»، وهو ما جعل الطريق إلى اللقب يبدو أقرب من أي وقت مضى.

وبناءً على هذا العرض، يمكن القول بثقة إن كأس العالم باتت قريبة من خزائن الإسبان.. ليس لأنهم يملكون أسماء لامعة فقط، بل لأن لديهم مدربًا يعرف كيف يجعل فريقه أكبر من مجموع أفراده.