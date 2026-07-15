On the grounds of Arlington, where breaths quicken before every ball, Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente proved - in front of France's coach Didier Deschamps - that he is not just a coach, but a tactical battle engineer who knows how to extinguish the most dangerous attacking fires in the world.

The French national team entered the semifinals with one of the most terrifying attacking lines in the tournament: Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué, alongside advanced attacking support from the midfield led by Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Rayan Cherki.. These names alone are enough to change the course of any match, but Spain's coach, the leader of the (matador), made them mere shadows on the field.

Thanks to their coach Luis de la Fuente, Spain played the match with a cool head and a burning spirit. Control of the midfield was the decisive weapon; possession was not just a style of play, but a defensive and offensive tool at the same time.

De la Fuente, with his tactics and experience, managed to deprive France of the quick transitions they rely on, closing down the spaces that Mbappé thrives in, while the organized pressure from Dembélé and Olise was completely out of rhythm. The numbers confirmed this superiority: 51% possession for Spain compared to 49% for France in a match that ended 2–0 in favor of the Spaniards. Despite France having the highest offensive threat rate in the tournament, they did not score and were unable to create real chances against the strict Spanish organization.

This tactical discipline made Spain look as if they were playing the final before the final; a clash between a team that knows what it wants and another that is searching for spaces it could not find. The Spanish performance embodied the philosophy of "collective strength versus individualism," which made the path to the title seem closer than ever.

Based on this display, it can be confidently said that the World Cup is now close to the Spaniards' trophy cabinet.. not just because they have shining names, but because they have a coach who knows how to make his team greater than the sum of its parts.