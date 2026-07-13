واصل المنتخب الأرجنتيني تعزيز حضوره في سجلات كأس العالم، بعدما أصبح أكثر المنتخبات خوضاً للمباريات التي امتدت إلى الأشواط الإضافية في تاريخ البطولة، بوصوله إلى 13 مباراة، لينفرد بالرقم القياسي التاريخي.
وتجاوز منتخب التانغو نظيره الألماني، الذي خاض 12 مباراة انتهت بالتوجه إلى الأشواط الإضافية، فيما يتقاسم منتخبا إيطاليا وإنجلترا المركز الثالث برصيد 11 مباراة لكل منهما.
وتضم قائمة أكثر المنتخبات خوضاً للأشواط الإضافية أيضاً منتخبات فرنسا وإسبانيا والبرازيل وهولندا، بعدما وصل كل منها إلى 8 مباريات امتدت إلى الوقت الإضافي، ما يعكس الخبرة الكبيرة لهذه المنتخبات في الأدوار الإقصائية والمواجهات الحاسمة.
ويؤكد هذا الرقم المكانة التاريخية للأرجنتين في كأس العالم، إذ اعتادت خوض المباريات المصيرية حتى اللحظات الأخيرة، قبل أن تواصل كتابة أرقام جديدة في سجل البطولة العالمية.
The Argentine national team continues to strengthen its presence in the World Cup records, having become the team that has played the most matches extending into extra time in the history of the tournament, reaching 13 matches, thus holding the historic record.
The Tango team surpassed its German counterpart, which has played 12 matches that went to extra time, while Italy and England share third place with 11 matches each.
The list of teams that have played the most extra time matches also includes France, Spain, Brazil, and the Netherlands, with each having reached 8 matches that extended into extra time, reflecting the vast experience of these teams in knockout stages and decisive encounters.
This number confirms Argentina's historical status in the World Cup, as it has been accustomed to playing crucial matches until the last moments, before continuing to write new records in the global tournament's history.