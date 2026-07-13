The Argentine national team continues to strengthen its presence in the World Cup records, having become the team that has played the most matches extending into extra time in the history of the tournament, reaching 13 matches, thus holding the historic record.



The Tango team surpassed its German counterpart, which has played 12 matches that went to extra time, while Italy and England share third place with 11 matches each.



The list of teams that have played the most extra time matches also includes France, Spain, Brazil, and the Netherlands, with each having reached 8 matches that extended into extra time, reflecting the vast experience of these teams in knockout stages and decisive encounters.



This number confirms Argentina's historical status in the World Cup, as it has been accustomed to playing crucial matches until the last moments, before continuing to write new records in the global tournament's history.