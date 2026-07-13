واصل المنتخب الأرجنتيني تعزيز حضوره في سجلات كأس العالم، بعدما أصبح أكثر المنتخبات خوضاً للمباريات التي امتدت إلى الأشواط الإضافية في تاريخ البطولة، بوصوله إلى 13 مباراة، لينفرد بالرقم القياسي التاريخي.


وتجاوز منتخب التانغو نظيره الألماني، الذي خاض 12 مباراة انتهت بالتوجه إلى الأشواط الإضافية، فيما يتقاسم منتخبا إيطاليا وإنجلترا المركز الثالث برصيد 11 مباراة لكل منهما.


وتضم قائمة أكثر المنتخبات خوضاً للأشواط الإضافية أيضاً منتخبات فرنسا وإسبانيا والبرازيل وهولندا، بعدما وصل كل منها إلى 8 مباريات امتدت إلى الوقت الإضافي، ما يعكس الخبرة الكبيرة لهذه المنتخبات في الأدوار الإقصائية والمواجهات الحاسمة.


ويؤكد هذا الرقم المكانة التاريخية للأرجنتين في كأس العالم، إذ اعتادت خوض المباريات المصيرية حتى اللحظات الأخيرة، قبل أن تواصل كتابة أرقام جديدة في سجل البطولة العالمية.