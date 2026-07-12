أكد رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم جياني إنفانتينو أن (فيفا) سيدرس مقترح زيادة عدد المنتخبات المشاركة في النسخة القادمة من بطولة كأس العالم 2030 إلى 64 منتخباً.

وتستضيف الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك بطولة كأس العالم 2026 بمشاركة 48 منتخباً، للمرة الأولى في تاريخ البطولة.

إنفانتينو: المونديال للعالم أجمع

وفي مقابلة مع موقع «Bluewin» السويسري، قال إنفانتينو: «بالتأكيد، ستتم مناقشة زيادة عدد منتخبات المونديال إلى 64 منتخباً من جانب اللجان المختصة بعد انتهاء النسخة الحالية».

وأضاف: «المونديال للعالم أجمع، وليس لأوروبا وأمريكا الجنوبية فقط، يجب أن يكون لكل دولة الحق في الحلم بالمشاركة، نرى أن مستوى المنتخبات عالٍ للغاية ويستمر في التحسن في جميع أنحاء العالم، إذا لم نمنح الدول الصغيرة فرصة المشاركة في كأس العالم، فلن يكون لديها الحافز لمواصلة التطور».

فرص أكبر للمنتخبات الصاعدة

ويرى رئيس «فيفا» أن توفير المزيد من الفرص للمنتخبات الصاعدة يُعد وسيلة لتسريع تطور كرة القدم العالمية، مشيراً إلى أن نسخة 2026 أتاحت لدول مثل كوراساو وهايتي والرأس الأخضر فرصة الظهور على الساحة العالمية.