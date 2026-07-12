أكد رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم جياني إنفانتينو أن (فيفا) سيدرس مقترح زيادة عدد المنتخبات المشاركة في النسخة القادمة من بطولة كأس العالم 2030 إلى 64 منتخباً.
وتستضيف الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك بطولة كأس العالم 2026 بمشاركة 48 منتخباً، للمرة الأولى في تاريخ البطولة.
إنفانتينو: المونديال للعالم أجمع
وفي مقابلة مع موقع «Bluewin» السويسري، قال إنفانتينو: «بالتأكيد، ستتم مناقشة زيادة عدد منتخبات المونديال إلى 64 منتخباً من جانب اللجان المختصة بعد انتهاء النسخة الحالية».
وأضاف: «المونديال للعالم أجمع، وليس لأوروبا وأمريكا الجنوبية فقط، يجب أن يكون لكل دولة الحق في الحلم بالمشاركة، نرى أن مستوى المنتخبات عالٍ للغاية ويستمر في التحسن في جميع أنحاء العالم، إذا لم نمنح الدول الصغيرة فرصة المشاركة في كأس العالم، فلن يكون لديها الحافز لمواصلة التطور».
فرص أكبر للمنتخبات الصاعدة
ويرى رئيس «فيفا» أن توفير المزيد من الفرص للمنتخبات الصاعدة يُعد وسيلة لتسريع تطور كرة القدم العالمية، مشيراً إلى أن نسخة 2026 أتاحت لدول مثل كوراساو وهايتي والرأس الأخضر فرصة الظهور على الساحة العالمية.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that FIFA will consider the proposal to increase the number of teams participating in the upcoming 2030 World Cup to 64 teams.
The United States, Canada, and Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup with 48 teams participating, for the first time in the tournament's history.
Infantino: The World Cup is for the whole world
In an interview with the Swiss website "Bluewin," Infantino said: "Certainly, the increase in the number of World Cup teams to 64 will be discussed by the relevant committees after the current edition concludes."
He added: "The World Cup is for the whole world, not just for Europe and South America; every country should have the right to dream of participating. We see that the level of teams is very high and continues to improve worldwide. If we do not give smaller countries the chance to participate in the World Cup, they will not have the motivation to continue developing."
Greater opportunities for emerging teams
The FIFA President believes that providing more opportunities for emerging teams is a way to accelerate the development of global football, noting that the 2026 edition has allowed countries like Curaçao, Haiti, and Cape Verde the chance to appear on the global stage.