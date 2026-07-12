FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed that FIFA will consider the proposal to increase the number of teams participating in the upcoming 2030 World Cup to 64 teams.

The United States, Canada, and Mexico will host the 2026 World Cup with 48 teams participating, for the first time in the tournament's history.

Infantino: The World Cup is for the whole world

In an interview with the Swiss website "Bluewin," Infantino said: "Certainly, the increase in the number of World Cup teams to 64 will be discussed by the relevant committees after the current edition concludes."

He added: "The World Cup is for the whole world, not just for Europe and South America; every country should have the right to dream of participating. We see that the level of teams is very high and continues to improve worldwide. If we do not give smaller countries the chance to participate in the World Cup, they will not have the motivation to continue developing."

Greater opportunities for emerging teams

The FIFA President believes that providing more opportunities for emerging teams is a way to accelerate the development of global football, noting that the 2026 edition has allowed countries like Curaçao, Haiti, and Cape Verde the chance to appear on the global stage.