Egyptian director Tarek El Erian revealed details about his upcoming artistic projects, confirming that the film "The Lullaby," which he is working on with Egyptian artist Amr Youssef, will be his first experience in producing psychological horror films.

He explained in television statements that the project for the film "The Lullaby" was originally scheduled to be executed before "Welad Rizk 4," but the work on the script took longer due to repeated modifications, which led to the postponement of the filming start until after completing the film.

A New Global Experience

El Erian pointed out that he is also preparing to embark on a different experience by directing a French-English series, set between Egypt and England and inspired by a true incident that occurred in the 1920s, confirming that the work will be presented in its original language due to the nature of the story.

Amir El Masry is a Candidate for the Lead Role

El Erian clarified that artist Amir El Masry is the most prominent candidate for one of the main roles, while the team is still searching for the suitable French actress.

Regarding his nomination of Amir El Masry, he confirmed that the character suits him very well and that he proposed the idea to him about 5 years ago, noting that the successes he has achieved in recent years have enhanced his chances of participating in the project.

The Latest Works of Tarek El Erian

The last work of director Tarek El Erian was the second part of the film "The Ladder and the Snake," which was recently shown in cinemas, featuring stars such as Amr Youssef, Asmaa Galal, Dhafer L'Abidine, Magid El Masry, Hatem Salah, and Fadwa Abed, along with several other artists, and it was written by Ahmed Hosny.