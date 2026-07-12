كشف المخرج المصري طارق العريان تفاصيل مشاريعه الفنية القادمة، مؤكدًا أن فيلم «التهويدة»، الذي يجمعه بالفنان المصري عمرو يوسف سيكون أولى تجاربه في تقديم أفلام الرعب النفسي.

وأوضح في تصريحات تلفزيونية أن مشروع فيلم «التهويدة» كان من المقرر تنفيذه قبل «ولاد رزق 4»، إلا أن العمل على السيناريو استغرق وقتًا أطول بسبب تعديلات متكررة، ما أدى إلى تأجيل بدء التصوير إلى ما بعد الانتهاء من الفيلم.

تجربة عالمية جديدة

وأشار العريان إلى أنه يستعد أيضًا لخوض تجربة مختلفة من خلال إخراج مسلسل فرنسي-إنجليزي، تدور أحداثه بين مصر وإنجلترا ومستوحى من واقعة حقيقية حدثت في عشرينات القرن الماضي، مؤكدًا أن العمل سيقدم بلغته الأصلية نظرًا إلى طبيعة القصة.

أمير المصري مرشح للبطولة

وأوضح العريان أن الفنان أمير المصري يعد المرشح الأبرز لأحد الأدوار الرئيسية، بينما لا يزال فريق العمل يبحث عن البطلة الفرنسية المناسبة.

وبشأن ترشيحه أمير المصري، أكد أن الشخصية تناسبه بشكل كبير وطرح عليه الفكرة منذ نحو 5 سنوات، لافتًا إلى أن النجاحات التي حققها خلال السنوات الأخيرة عززت من فرص مشاركته في المشروع.

آخر أعمال طارق العريان

وكان آخر أعمال المخرج طارق العريان الجزء الثاني من فيلم «السلم والثعبان»، الذي عرض أخيرًا في دور السينما، وشارك في بطولته كل من: عمرو يوسف، وأسماء جلال، وظافر العابدين، وماجد المصري، وحاتم صلاح، وفدوى عابد، إلى جانب عدد من الفنانين، وهو من تأليف أحمد حسني.