يبدأ فريق الدرعية المرحلة الثانية من البرنامج الإعدادي للموسم الرياضي الجديد بمعسكر خارجي في السويد غدا (الأحد)، ويستهدف المدرب برونو لانج رفع الجاهزية الفنية والبدنية، وتطبيق أفكاره التكتيكية، والوقوف على مستويات اللاعبين قبل انطلاق المنافسات الرسمية، وسيخوض الفريق عدداً من اللقاءات الودية.


وأنهى فريق الدرعية اليوم (السبت) المرحلة الأولى من البرنامج الإعدادي الذي انطلق في الخامس من يوليو الجاري، واستمر حتى 11 من الشهر ذاته، حيث خاض الفريق تدريبات لياقية وبدنية في مقر النادي بالدرعية، مع تركيز الجهاز الفني على الجوانب البدنية وإعداد اللاعبين للمرحلة القادمة.


وسيختتم فريق الدرعية المرحلة الثالثة من برنامجه الإعدادي بالمعسكر الخارجي في إسبانيا، التي ستنطلق يوم 26 يوليو الجاري، حيث يعمل المدرب بورنو لانج وجهازه المساعد على استكمال جاهزية الفريق، ووضع اللمسات الأخيرة على منظومة اللعب، قبل العودة إلى الدرعية والدخول في المرحلة الأخيرة من الإعداد للموسم الجديد، وسيتخلل المعسكر إقامة عدد من المباريات الودية، بهدف رفع الجاهزية الفنية للموسم الرياضي الجديد.