The Al-Dhariyah team begins the second phase of the preparatory program for the new sports season with an external camp in Sweden tomorrow (Sunday). Coach Bruno Lange aims to enhance the technical and physical readiness, implement his tactical ideas, and assess the players' levels before the official competitions start. The team will play a number of friendly matches.



The Al-Dhariyah team completed today (Saturday) the first phase of the preparatory program that started on July 5 and continued until the 11th of the same month. During this phase, the team engaged in fitness and physical training at the club's headquarters in Al-Dhariyah, with the coaching staff focusing on physical aspects and preparing the players for the upcoming phase.



The Al-Dhariyah team will conclude the third phase of its preparatory program with an external camp in Spain, which will start on July 26. Coach Bruno Lange and his assistant staff are working to complete the team's readiness and finalize the playing system before returning to Al-Dhariyah and entering the final phase of preparation for the new season. The camp will include several friendly matches aimed at enhancing the technical readiness for the new sports season.



