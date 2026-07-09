The legendary international star Cristiano Ronaldo has left all his fans and admirers of the beautiful game puzzled, after he posted two words on his official page on the social media platform "Instagram," along with his picture in both individual and team jerseys.



Ronaldo and his teammates failed to continue their journey in the World Cup after losing to the Spanish national team, losing the hopes and aspirations of their fans to reach the final at the very least.



The loss in the Round of 16 led to the departure of Roberto Martinez from coaching the Portuguese national team, at a time when local media reported that Jesus, who is 71 years old, is a candidate to succeed him.



Ronaldo confirmed during the press conference that the 2026 World Cup will be his last as a player, and it is expected that he will announce his international retirement; however, he has not yet decided his fate with the national team, whether to retire internationally or continue as the captain of the Portugal team in the upcoming period.



Ronaldo sent a message to the fans consisting of just two words in English, writing (Portugal Sempre), meaning Portugal forever.



Many were surprised by Cristiano Ronaldo's message, which was largely interpreted as a retreat from the idea of international retirement altogether.