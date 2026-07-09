وضع النجم الدولي البرتغالي الأسطورة كريستيانو رونالدو كافة محبيه وعشاقه من الساحرة المستديرة، في حيرة من أمرهم، عقب نشره عبر صفحته الرسمية بموقع التواصل الاجتماعي «إنستغرام» كلمتين، معها صورته بقميص المنتخب فردية وجماعية.


وكان الدون برفقة زملائه فشلوا في مواصلة المشوار بالمونديال بعد الخسارة من منتخب إسبانيا، فاقدين آمال وتطلعات جماهيرهم في الوصول للنهائي على أقل تقدير.


وأدت الخسارة في دور الـ16 إلى رحيل روبرتو مارتينيز عن تدريب المنتخب البرتغالي، في وقت أفادت فيه وسائل إعلام محلية بأن جيسوس، البالغ من العمر 71 عاما، مرشح لخلافته.


وأكد رونالدو خلال المؤتمر الصحفي بأن مونديال 2026 هو آخر مونديال له كلاعب، ومن المتوقع أن يعلن اعتزاله الدولي، إلا أنه حتى اللحظة لم يحسم مصيره مع المنتخب سواء بالاعتزال الدولي أو الاستمرار قائدًا لفريق البرتغال خلال الفترة القادمة.


ووجه رونالدو رسالة للجماهير من كلمتين فقط باللغة الإنجليزية وكتب (Portugal Sempre) أي البرتغال إلى الأبد.


وتفاجأ كثيرون من رسالة كريستيانو رونالدو التي فُسرت بشكل كبير على أنها تراجع عن فكرة الاعتزال الدولي بشكل نهائي.