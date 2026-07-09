شدد مدرب فريق النصر آنج بوستيكوجلو، في أولى كلماته للاعبين داخل غرفة الملابس على أهمية مبدأ الاحترام فوق كل شيء، مبدياً سعادته الكبيرة بامتلاك العالمي منشآت متكاملة وطموحات عالية، كاشفاً أسباب قبوله لتدريب «العالمي»، مؤكدًا أن طموح النادي ورغبته في مواصلة المنافسة على الألقاب كانا الدافع الأكبر لقبول المهمة، معربًا عن ثقته في قدرة الفريق على تحقيق النجاح خلال الموسم الجديد.


وقال من خلال مقطع فيديو عبر حساب النادي على منصة «إكس»: «أنا أستمتع بالحصول على تحديات ومنافسات جديدة والعمل مع أناس مختلفين والتطور في ذلك وهذه فرصة جديدة لي لاختباري في بيئة ودولة جديدة ومع فريق جديد».


وتابع: «سبق لي الإشراف على فرق لم تكن ناجحة وجعلتهم ناجحين، وفرق أخرى كانت ناجحة وواصلنا معهم النجاح، وكان أهم شيء لي هو أن أحظى دائمًا بعلاقة جيدة مع الأشخاص الذين عملت معهم في الأندية وأنا متحمس للفرص التي أمامنا الآن وأتطلع لتحقيقها».


وبسؤاله عن رأيه في مقر «دار النصر» قال: «منشأة رائعة وعظيمة وأخبروني عن المقر قبل وصولي، ولكن بوجودي هنا الآن إنها منشأة عظيمة وهذا مهم جدًا لعملنا وكل شيء هنا متكامل»، وأكمل: «لدي طموح وافر وتطلعات وسعيد لأن النادي لديه طموح أيضًا، لهذا أنا هنا الآن ولقد عملت كثيرًا في آسيا وقادم من هذا الجزء من العالم وعندما عملت في أوروبا كنت دائمًا أقول إن كل النجاح الذي حققته كان صعبًا».


وعن الدوري السعودي وجورجي جيسوس.. واصل المدرب الأسترالي حديثه قائلًا: «نشاهد الآن كيف تطور الدوري السعودي في الأعوام القليلة الماضية، لقد أصبح هناك من 4 إلى 6 أندية جميعها منافسة جدًا وتريد الفوز، أما المدرب جورجي جيسوس فقد قام بعمل استثنائي في الموسم الماضي بالفوز بالدوري، والآن النادي مستعد للذهاب للمستوى الثاني لذلك جئت إلى هنا، وفي كل موسم جديد كنت أبدأ بنفس العقلية؛ لأنني أريد أن يكون هذا العام هو الأفضل على الإطلاق ولا يهم ما حققته في الماضي.


واختتم آنج حديثه عن سعادته بوجوده مع النصر، وقال: «سنحظى بالكثير من المتعة هذا العام وسنصنع الفارق وسنحاول أن نحقق أكبر نجاح ممكن وسنفعل ذلك بطريقة يستمتع بها الجميع».