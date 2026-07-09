Ang Postecoglou, the coach of Al-Nassr, emphasized in his first words to the players in the locker room the importance of the principle of respect above all else, expressing his great happiness at having comprehensive facilities and high ambitions at the club. He revealed the reasons for accepting to coach "Al-Nassr," confirming that the club's ambition and desire to continue competing for titles were the main motivations for accepting the role, while expressing his confidence in the team's ability to achieve success during the new season.



He said in a video clip on the club's account on the "X" platform: "I enjoy taking on new challenges and competitions, working with different people, and evolving in that. This is a new opportunity for me to test myself in a new environment and country with a new team."



He continued: "I have previously supervised teams that were not successful and made them successful, and other teams that were successful and we continued that success. The most important thing for me has always been to have a good relationship with the people I worked with at the clubs, and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead of us now and I look forward to achieving them."



When asked about his opinion on the "Dar Al-Nassr" headquarters, he said: "It's a wonderful and great facility, and they told me about the headquarters before I arrived, but being here now, it is a magnificent facility, and this is very important for our work, and everything here is comprehensive." He added: "I have ample ambition and aspirations, and I am happy that the club has ambition too, which is why I am here now. I have worked a lot in Asia and I am coming from this part of the world, and when I worked in Europe, I always said that all the success I achieved was hard-earned."



Regarding the Saudi league and Jorge Jesus, the Australian coach continued: "We are now seeing how the Saudi league has developed in the past few years. There are now 4 to 6 clubs that are all very competitive and want to win. As for coach Jorge Jesus, he did an exceptional job last season by winning the league, and now the club is ready to go to the next level, which is why I came here. In every new season, I start with the same mentality because I want this year to be the best ever, regardless of what I achieved in the past."



Ang concluded his remarks about his happiness being with Al-Nassr, saying: "We will have a lot of fun this year, we will make a difference, and we will try to achieve the greatest success possible, and we will do it in a way that everyone enjoys."