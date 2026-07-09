بعد اكتمال ملامح الدور ربع النهائي من بطولة كأس العالم 2026، حجزت 8 منتخبات مقاعدها في المرحلة الحاسمة من المنافسة على اللقب، في قائمة تجمع بين عمالقة سبق لهم رفع الكأس ومنتخبات تطارد حلمها الأول في الوصول إلى المجد العالمي، حيث ستلعب منتخبات المغرب ضد فرنسا، وإسبانيا ضد بلجيكا، والنرويج ضد إنجلترا.
وتضم قائمة المتأهلين 4 منتخبات توجت سابقا بكأس العالم، وهي: الأرجنتين، فرنسا، إسبانيا، وإنجلترا، مقابل 4 منتخبات لم يسبق لها الفوز بالبطولة، لكنها نجحت في كتابة تاريخ جديد ببلوغها دور الثمانية، وهي: المغرب، سويسرا، بلجيكا، والنرويج.
ظفر باللقب
منتخب الأرجنتين فاز بكأس العالم 3 مرات، أعوام 1978و 1986 و2022، وبصفته حامل اللقب في النسخة السابقة، يسعى لمواصلة رحلة الدفاع عن الكأس بقيادة نجومه وعلى رأسهم ليونيل ميسي الذي تصدر ترتيب الهدافين برصيد 8 أهداف، مستفيدا من خبرة منتخب اعتاد الظهور في المراحل المتقدمة من البطولة.
النجمة الثالثة
أما فرنسا، بطلة العالم عامي 1998 و2018، فتواصل حضورها بين كبار القارة والعالم، حيث تبحث عن إضافة لقب ثالث إلى خزائنها بعد سنوات من المنافسة القوية.
«الثيران ناوين»
سبق للمنتخب الإسباني أن فاز ببطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم مرة واحدة فقط في تاريخه، وكان ذلك في نسخة جنوب إفريقيا 2010 بعد تغلبه في المباراة النهائية على منتخب هولندا بهدف نظيف، ولديه طموح استعادة أمجاد الجيل الذهبي الذي منح «لا روخا» أول لقب عالمي في تاريخه.
فك العقدة
وتُوج منتخب إنجلترا «الأسود الثلاثة» باللقب مرة واحدة في النسخة التي استضافها على أرضه عام 1966، بعد تغلبه في المباراة النهائية على منتخب ألمانيا الغربية بنتيجة 4 -2 بعد التمديد على ملعب ويمبلي الشهير، ويأمل إنهاء انتظار دام ستة عقود تقريبًا والتتويج بلقب جديد.
أحلام جديدة
في المقابل، تحمل منتخبات المغرب وسويسرا وبلجيكا والنرويج أحلاما مختلفة، إذ وصلت إلى هذه المرحلة دون امتلاك سجل تتويج سابق بكأس العالم.
After the completion of the quarter-final stage of the 2026 World Cup, 8 teams have secured their places in the decisive phase of the competition for the title, in a list that includes giants who have previously lifted the trophy and teams chasing their first dream of reaching global glory, with Morocco set to play against France, Spain against Belgium, and Norway against England.
The list of qualifiers includes 4 teams that have previously won the World Cup: Argentina, France, Spain, and England, alongside 4 teams that have never won the tournament but have succeeded in making history by reaching the quarter-finals: Morocco, Switzerland, Belgium, and Norway.
Claiming the title
The Argentina national team has won the World Cup 3 times, in 1978, 1986, and 2022, and as the defending champion from the previous edition, it seeks to continue its journey of defending the trophy led by its stars, most notably Lionel Messi, who topped the scoring chart with 8 goals, benefiting from the experience of a team accustomed to appearing in the advanced stages of the tournament.
The third star
France, the world champion in 1998 and 2018, continues to maintain its presence among the elite of the continent and the world, as it seeks to add a third title to its collection after years of fierce competition.
"The Bulls are determined"
The Spanish national team has won the World Cup only once in its history, in the 2010 edition in South Africa, after defeating the Netherlands in the final with a single goal. It aims to restore the glory of the golden generation that granted "La Roja" its first global title.
Breaking the curse
The England national team, known as "The Three Lions," won the title once in the edition hosted on its home soil in 1966, after defeating West Germany in the final with a score of 4-2 after extra time at the famous Wembley Stadium. It hopes to end a wait of nearly six decades and claim a new title.
New dreams
On the other hand, the teams of Morocco, Switzerland, Belgium, and Norway carry different dreams, having reached this stage without a previous record of winning the World Cup.