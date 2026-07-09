بعد اكتمال ملامح الدور ربع النهائي من بطولة كأس العالم 2026، حجزت 8 منتخبات مقاعدها في المرحلة الحاسمة من المنافسة على اللقب، في قائمة تجمع بين عمالقة سبق لهم رفع الكأس ومنتخبات تطارد حلمها الأول في الوصول إلى المجد العالمي، حيث ستلعب منتخبات المغرب ضد فرنسا، وإسبانيا ضد بلجيكا، والنرويج ضد إنجلترا.


وتضم قائمة المتأهلين 4 منتخبات توجت سابقا بكأس العالم، وهي: الأرجنتين، فرنسا، إسبانيا، وإنجلترا، مقابل 4 منتخبات لم يسبق لها الفوز بالبطولة، لكنها نجحت في كتابة تاريخ جديد ببلوغها دور الثمانية، وهي: المغرب، سويسرا، بلجيكا، والنرويج.


ظفر باللقب


منتخب الأرجنتين فاز بكأس العالم 3 مرات، أعوام 1978و 1986 و2022، وبصفته حامل اللقب في النسخة السابقة، يسعى لمواصلة رحلة الدفاع عن الكأس بقيادة نجومه وعلى رأسهم ليونيل ميسي الذي تصدر ترتيب الهدافين برصيد 8 أهداف، مستفيدا من خبرة منتخب اعتاد الظهور في المراحل المتقدمة من البطولة.


النجمة الثالثة


أما فرنسا، بطلة العالم عامي 1998 و2018، فتواصل حضورها بين كبار القارة والعالم، حيث تبحث عن إضافة لقب ثالث إلى خزائنها بعد سنوات من المنافسة القوية.


«الثيران ناوين»


سبق للمنتخب الإسباني أن فاز ببطولة كأس العالم لكرة القدم مرة واحدة فقط في تاريخه، وكان ذلك في نسخة جنوب إفريقيا 2010 بعد تغلبه في المباراة النهائية على منتخب هولندا بهدف نظيف، ولديه طموح استعادة أمجاد الجيل الذهبي الذي منح «لا روخا» أول لقب عالمي في تاريخه.


فك العقدة


وتُوج منتخب إنجلترا «الأسود الثلاثة» باللقب مرة واحدة في النسخة التي استضافها على أرضه عام 1966، بعد تغلبه في المباراة النهائية على منتخب ألمانيا الغربية بنتيجة 4 -2 بعد التمديد على ملعب ويمبلي الشهير، ويأمل إنهاء انتظار دام ستة عقود تقريبًا والتتويج بلقب جديد.


أحلام جديدة


في المقابل، تحمل منتخبات المغرب وسويسرا وبلجيكا والنرويج أحلاما مختلفة، إذ وصلت إلى هذه المرحلة دون امتلاك سجل تتويج سابق بكأس العالم.