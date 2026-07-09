After the completion of the quarter-final stage of the 2026 World Cup, 8 teams have secured their places in the decisive phase of the competition for the title, in a list that includes giants who have previously lifted the trophy and teams chasing their first dream of reaching global glory, with Morocco set to play against France, Spain against Belgium, and Norway against England.



The list of qualifiers includes 4 teams that have previously won the World Cup: Argentina, France, Spain, and England, alongside 4 teams that have never won the tournament but have succeeded in making history by reaching the quarter-finals: Morocco, Switzerland, Belgium, and Norway.



Claiming the title



The Argentina national team has won the World Cup 3 times, in 1978, 1986, and 2022, and as the defending champion from the previous edition, it seeks to continue its journey of defending the trophy led by its stars, most notably Lionel Messi, who topped the scoring chart with 8 goals, benefiting from the experience of a team accustomed to appearing in the advanced stages of the tournament.



The third star



France, the world champion in 1998 and 2018, continues to maintain its presence among the elite of the continent and the world, as it seeks to add a third title to its collection after years of fierce competition.



"The Bulls are determined"



The Spanish national team has won the World Cup only once in its history, in the 2010 edition in South Africa, after defeating the Netherlands in the final with a single goal. It aims to restore the glory of the golden generation that granted "La Roja" its first global title.



Breaking the curse



The England national team, known as "The Three Lions," won the title once in the edition hosted on its home soil in 1966, after defeating West Germany in the final with a score of 4-2 after extra time at the famous Wembley Stadium. It hopes to end a wait of nearly six decades and claim a new title.



New dreams



On the other hand, the teams of Morocco, Switzerland, Belgium, and Norway carry different dreams, having reached this stage without a previous record of winning the World Cup.