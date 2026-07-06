أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أنه تواصل مع رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) جاني إنفانتينو، مطالباً بإعادة النظر في قرار طرد مهاجم المنتخب الأمريكي فولارين بالوغون، معتبراً أن الواقعة لا تستوجب إشهار البطاقة الحمراء.


وخلال حديثه للصحافيين في المكتب البيضاوي، أوضح ترمب أن طلبه اقتصر على مراجعة اللقطة، مؤكداً أنه لم يرَ فيها مخالفة تستحق الطرد، بل مجرد احتكاك طبيعي بين لاعبين يركضان بأقصى سرعة.


كما انتقد ترمب قرار الحكم البرازيلي رافاييل كلاوس، واصفاً إياه بأنه «مثير للشكوك»، وقال إن قراره بطرد بالوغون كان خاطئاً وغير عادل.


وفي المقابل، رحب الرئيس الأمريكي بقرار لجنة الانضباط في «فيفا» تعليق تنفيذ عقوبة الإيقاف، معتبراً أن اللجنة اتخذت قراراً «ذكياً للغاية».


وشدد ترمب على أنه لم يسعَ إلى التدخل في صلاحيات الاتحاد الدولي، موضحاً أن ما قام به اقتصر على طلب مراجعة الواقعة، دون محاولة التأثير في القرار النهائي.


واختتم تصريحاته بالتأكيد على أهمية مشاركة أفضل لاعبي المنتخب الأمريكي في الأدوار الإقصائية، في إشارة إلى إمكانية مشاركة بالوغون أمام بلجيكا في ثمن نهائي كأس العالم.