U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he reached out to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, requesting a reconsideration of the decision to expel U.S. national team forward Folarin Balogun, considering that the incident did not warrant a red card.



During his remarks to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump clarified that his request was limited to reviewing the footage, asserting that he did not see any violation that deserved expulsion, but merely a natural collision between players running at full speed.



Trump also criticized the decision made by Brazilian referee Rafael Klaus, describing it as "questionable," and stated that his decision to expel Balogun was wrong and unfair.



On the other hand, the U.S. President welcomed the decision by FIFA's disciplinary committee to suspend the enforcement of the suspension, considering that the committee made a "very smart" decision.



Trump emphasized that he did not seek to interfere with the authority of FIFA, explaining that what he did was limited to requesting a review of the incident, without attempting to influence the final decision.



He concluded his remarks by stressing the importance of having the best players from the U.S. national team participate in the knockout stages, referring to the possibility of Balogun playing against Belgium in the Round of 16 of the World Cup.