أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب أنه تواصل مع رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) جاني إنفانتينو، مطالباً بإعادة النظر في قرار طرد مهاجم المنتخب الأمريكي فولارين بالوغون، معتبراً أن الواقعة لا تستوجب إشهار البطاقة الحمراء.
وخلال حديثه للصحافيين في المكتب البيضاوي، أوضح ترمب أن طلبه اقتصر على مراجعة اللقطة، مؤكداً أنه لم يرَ فيها مخالفة تستحق الطرد، بل مجرد احتكاك طبيعي بين لاعبين يركضان بأقصى سرعة.
كما انتقد ترمب قرار الحكم البرازيلي رافاييل كلاوس، واصفاً إياه بأنه «مثير للشكوك»، وقال إن قراره بطرد بالوغون كان خاطئاً وغير عادل.
وفي المقابل، رحب الرئيس الأمريكي بقرار لجنة الانضباط في «فيفا» تعليق تنفيذ عقوبة الإيقاف، معتبراً أن اللجنة اتخذت قراراً «ذكياً للغاية».
وشدد ترمب على أنه لم يسعَ إلى التدخل في صلاحيات الاتحاد الدولي، موضحاً أن ما قام به اقتصر على طلب مراجعة الواقعة، دون محاولة التأثير في القرار النهائي.
واختتم تصريحاته بالتأكيد على أهمية مشاركة أفضل لاعبي المنتخب الأمريكي في الأدوار الإقصائية، في إشارة إلى إمكانية مشاركة بالوغون أمام بلجيكا في ثمن نهائي كأس العالم.
U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he reached out to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, requesting a reconsideration of the decision to expel U.S. national team forward Folarin Balogun, considering that the incident did not warrant a red card.
During his remarks to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump clarified that his request was limited to reviewing the footage, asserting that he did not see any violation that deserved expulsion, but merely a natural collision between players running at full speed.
Trump also criticized the decision made by Brazilian referee Rafael Klaus, describing it as "questionable," and stated that his decision to expel Balogun was wrong and unfair.
On the other hand, the U.S. President welcomed the decision by FIFA's disciplinary committee to suspend the enforcement of the suspension, considering that the committee made a "very smart" decision.
Trump emphasized that he did not seek to interfere with the authority of FIFA, explaining that what he did was limited to requesting a review of the incident, without attempting to influence the final decision.
He concluded his remarks by stressing the importance of having the best players from the U.S. national team participate in the knockout stages, referring to the possibility of Balogun playing against Belgium in the Round of 16 of the World Cup.