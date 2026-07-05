رفع مدير منتخب مصر إبراهيم حسن راية التحدي في وجه منتخب الأرجنتين قبل المواجهة المرتقبة، المقررة الثلاثاء القادم، ضمن منافسات دور الـ16 من بطولة كأس العالم 2026.

لا نرى ميسي.. ولدينا صلاح و26 ميسي

وقال إبراهيم حسن في مداخلة هاتفية عبر قناة «صدى البلد» المصرية: «نحن لا نرى ميسي، ونطلب من اللاعبين عدم التركيز على اسم المنافس، إذا كانت الأرجنتين لديها ميسي، فمصر لديها محمد صلاح و26 ميسي».

سنقاتل لإسعاد مصر

وأضاف: «تهنئة الرئيس السيسي شرف لنا. نريد تقديم شيء لبلدنا، وإن شاء الله سنقاتل في المباراة القادمة لإسعاد الشعب المصري والرئيس السيسي، وهذا أقل شيء نقدمه لمصر، المصريون هنا في أمريكا وكندا صنعوا حالة من البهجة، ومصر تستحق منا الكثير، ونعد الشعب والرئيس السيسي بأننا سنقاتل في البطولة لإسعاد مصر».

دور مختلف لصلاح

وحول مستوى محمد صلاح مع منتخب مصر تحت قيادة شقيقه، المدرب حسام حسن، قال: «صلاح يقدم نسخة جديدة ومختلفة في وجود حسام حسن، واللاعب يشارك في أكثر من مركز داخل الملعب».

وتابع: «عندما أُصيب محمد صلاح أمام إيران، كان بحاجة إلى فترة علاجية لمدة 10 أيام، لكننا بذلنا مجهوداً من أجل لحاقه بمباراة أستراليا».

مصر إلى ثُمن النهائي لأول مرة

وتأهل منتخب مصر إلى دور الـ16 للمرة الأولى في تاريخه، عقب تغلبه على نظيره الأسترالي بركلات الترجيح (4-2)، بعد انتهاء الوقتين الأصلي والإضافي بالتعادل (1-1)، يوم الجمعة الماضي.

الأرجنتين تعبر بصعوبة

في المقابل، نجا منتخب الأرجنتين من مفاجأة مدوية أمام منتخب الرأس الأخضر، بعدما فاز بصعوبة بنتيجة (3-2)، في مباراة امتدت إلى شوطين إضافيين، ولولا تألق القائد ليونيل ميسي، لودع «التانغو» البطولة، إذ سجل هدفاً وصنع آخر.