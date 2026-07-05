رفع مدير منتخب مصر إبراهيم حسن راية التحدي في وجه منتخب الأرجنتين قبل المواجهة المرتقبة، المقررة الثلاثاء القادم، ضمن منافسات دور الـ16 من بطولة كأس العالم 2026.
لا نرى ميسي.. ولدينا صلاح و26 ميسي
وقال إبراهيم حسن في مداخلة هاتفية عبر قناة «صدى البلد» المصرية: «نحن لا نرى ميسي، ونطلب من اللاعبين عدم التركيز على اسم المنافس، إذا كانت الأرجنتين لديها ميسي، فمصر لديها محمد صلاح و26 ميسي».
سنقاتل لإسعاد مصر
وأضاف: «تهنئة الرئيس السيسي شرف لنا. نريد تقديم شيء لبلدنا، وإن شاء الله سنقاتل في المباراة القادمة لإسعاد الشعب المصري والرئيس السيسي، وهذا أقل شيء نقدمه لمصر، المصريون هنا في أمريكا وكندا صنعوا حالة من البهجة، ومصر تستحق منا الكثير، ونعد الشعب والرئيس السيسي بأننا سنقاتل في البطولة لإسعاد مصر».
دور مختلف لصلاح
وحول مستوى محمد صلاح مع منتخب مصر تحت قيادة شقيقه، المدرب حسام حسن، قال: «صلاح يقدم نسخة جديدة ومختلفة في وجود حسام حسن، واللاعب يشارك في أكثر من مركز داخل الملعب».
وتابع: «عندما أُصيب محمد صلاح أمام إيران، كان بحاجة إلى فترة علاجية لمدة 10 أيام، لكننا بذلنا مجهوداً من أجل لحاقه بمباراة أستراليا».
مصر إلى ثُمن النهائي لأول مرة
وتأهل منتخب مصر إلى دور الـ16 للمرة الأولى في تاريخه، عقب تغلبه على نظيره الأسترالي بركلات الترجيح (4-2)، بعد انتهاء الوقتين الأصلي والإضافي بالتعادل (1-1)، يوم الجمعة الماضي.
الأرجنتين تعبر بصعوبة
في المقابل، نجا منتخب الأرجنتين من مفاجأة مدوية أمام منتخب الرأس الأخضر، بعدما فاز بصعوبة بنتيجة (3-2)، في مباراة امتدت إلى شوطين إضافيين، ولولا تألق القائد ليونيل ميسي، لودع «التانغو» البطولة، إذ سجل هدفاً وصنع آخر.
Egypt's manager Ibrahim Hassan has raised the flag of challenge against the Argentina team ahead of the anticipated match, scheduled for next Tuesday, as part of the Round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup.
We don't see Messi... We have Salah and 26 Messis
Ibrahim Hassan stated in a phone interview on the Egyptian channel "Sada El-Balad": "We do not see Messi, and we ask the players not to focus on the name of the opponent. If Argentina has Messi, then Egypt has Mohamed Salah and 26 Messis."
We will fight to make Egypt happy
He added: "The congratulations from President Sisi is an honor for us. We want to give something to our country, and God willing, we will fight in the next match to make the Egyptian people and President Sisi happy. This is the least we can offer to Egypt. Egyptians here in America and Canada have created a joyful atmosphere, and Egypt deserves a lot from us. We promise the people and President Sisi that we will fight in the tournament to make Egypt happy."
A different role for Salah
Regarding Mohamed Salah's performance with the Egyptian national team under the leadership of his brother, coach Hossam Hassan, he said: "Salah is presenting a new and different version with Hossam Hassan, and the player is participating in more than one position on the field."
He continued: "When Mohamed Salah was injured against Iran, he needed a 10-day recovery period, but we made an effort to ensure he could participate in the match against Australia."
Egypt reaches the Round of 16 for the first time
The Egyptian national team qualified for the Round of 16 for the first time in its history after defeating its Australian counterpart in a penalty shootout (4-2), following a tie in regular and extra time (1-1) last Friday.
Argentina narrowly advances
On the other hand, the Argentina team narrowly escaped a shocking surprise against the Cape Verde team, winning with difficulty by a score of (3-2) in a match that extended into extra time. Had it not been for the brilliance of captain Lionel Messi, the "Tango" would have exited the tournament, as he scored one goal and assisted another.