Egypt's manager Ibrahim Hassan has raised the flag of challenge against the Argentina team ahead of the anticipated match, scheduled for next Tuesday, as part of the Round of 16 in the 2026 World Cup.

We don't see Messi... We have Salah and 26 Messis

Ibrahim Hassan stated in a phone interview on the Egyptian channel "Sada El-Balad": "We do not see Messi, and we ask the players not to focus on the name of the opponent. If Argentina has Messi, then Egypt has Mohamed Salah and 26 Messis."

We will fight to make Egypt happy

He added: "The congratulations from President Sisi is an honor for us. We want to give something to our country, and God willing, we will fight in the next match to make the Egyptian people and President Sisi happy. This is the least we can offer to Egypt. Egyptians here in America and Canada have created a joyful atmosphere, and Egypt deserves a lot from us. We promise the people and President Sisi that we will fight in the tournament to make Egypt happy."

A different role for Salah

Regarding Mohamed Salah's performance with the Egyptian national team under the leadership of his brother, coach Hossam Hassan, he said: "Salah is presenting a new and different version with Hossam Hassan, and the player is participating in more than one position on the field."

He continued: "When Mohamed Salah was injured against Iran, he needed a 10-day recovery period, but we made an effort to ensure he could participate in the match against Australia."

Egypt reaches the Round of 16 for the first time

The Egyptian national team qualified for the Round of 16 for the first time in its history after defeating its Australian counterpart in a penalty shootout (4-2), following a tie in regular and extra time (1-1) last Friday.

Argentina narrowly advances

On the other hand, the Argentina team narrowly escaped a shocking surprise against the Cape Verde team, winning with difficulty by a score of (3-2) in a match that extended into extra time. Had it not been for the brilliance of captain Lionel Messi, the "Tango" would have exited the tournament, as he scored one goal and assisted another.