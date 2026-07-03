Exclusive sources revealed to "Okaz" that player Abdulrahman Ghareeb has reached an agreement with Al-Nassr Club to extend his contract, pending the completion of official procedures and obtaining the approval of the Professional League Association to announce the extension officially.



According to the sources, this development comes after negotiations between Ghareeb and Al-Ittihad Club came to a halt, which "Okaz" had previously indicated, despite the player preferring the Al-Ittihad offer due to his desire to return to the city of Jeddah.



The sources clarified that the technical advisors to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Ittihad Club, Fahd Sindi, considered Ghareeb's deal the best option compared to several other deals the management intends to pursue during the current transfer window, but those efforts were not successful.



In a related context, the same sources revealed that the technical consultation included a recommendation to sign Al-Anwar Club defender Hossam Majrashi, given the confidence in the player's technical abilities and the expectations for a promising future for him, following the impressive performances he delivered with his team in the Yelo League.