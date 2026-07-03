كشفت مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ» أن اللاعب عبدالرحمن غريب توصل إلى اتفاق مع نادي النصر على تمديد عقده، في انتظار استكمال الإجراءات الرسمية والحصول على موافقة رابطة دوري المحترفين لإعلان التمديد بشكل رسمي.


وبحسب المصادر، يأتي هذا التطور بعد توقف المفاوضات بين غريب ونادي الاتحاد، وهو ما كانت «عكاظ» قد أشارت إليه سابقًا، رغم أن اللاعب كان يفضل العرض الاتحادي لرغبته في العودة إلى مدينة جدة.


وأوضحت المصادر أن المستشارين الفنيين لرئيس مجلس إدارة نادي الاتحاد، فهد سندي، كانوا يعتبرون صفقة غريب الخيار الأفضل مقارنة بعدد من الصفقات الأخرى التي تعتزم الإدارة التحرك لإنجازها خلال فترة الانتقالات الحالية، إلا أن تلك المساعي لم تُكلل بالنجاح.


وفي سياق متصل، كشفت المصادر ذاتها أن الاستشارة الفنية تضمنت توصية بالتعاقد مع مدافع نادي الأنوار حسام مجرشي، في ظل القناعة بالإمكانات الفنية التي يمتلكها اللاعب، والتوقعات بمستقبل واعد له، بعد المستويات اللافتة التي قدمها مع فريقه في دوري يلو.