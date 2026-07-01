“Okaz” learned from its private sources that the captain of Al-Khulood Club, Hattan Bahbari, is close to reaching an agreement with Al-Dhariyah Club, in preparation for signing a professional contract for one season.



Bahbari had announced the end of his journey with Al-Khulood Club, confirming his departure from the team after a full season spent with them, in a move that aligns with what “Okaz” highlighted on June 1 regarding his exit from the club.



Bahbari wrote on his account on “X”: “Today marks the end of my journey with Al-Khulood Club after a period that I cherish greatly. I take pride in what I have contributed with the team, and in the time I spent in Al-Rass, where I found generosity and kindness. Thank you to the club's management, the coaching, administrative, and medical staff, my fellow players, and the Al-Khulood fans for all the support and love. This experience will remain a special milestone in my career.”