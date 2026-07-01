علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة أن قائد نادي الخلود هتان باهبري بات قريباً من التوصل إلى اتفاق مع نادي الدرعية، تمهيداً لتوقيع عقد احترافي لمدة موسم واحد.
وكان باهبري قد أعلن نهاية مشواره مع نادي الخلود، مؤكداً رحيله عن الفريق بعد موسم كامل قضاه في صفوفه، في خطوة تأتي متوافقة مع ما تميزت به «عكاظ» في الأول من يونيو الماضي بشأن مغادرته النادي.
وكتب باهبري عبر حسابه في «X»: «اليوم تنتهي رحلتي مع نادي الخلود بعد فترة أعتز بها كثيراً. أفتخر بما قدمته مع الفريق، وبالفترة التي قضيتها في الرس، حيث وجدت الكرم والطيب، شكراً لإدارة النادي والجهاز الفني والإداري والطبي وإخواني اللاعبين وجماهير الخلود على كل الدعم والمحبة. ستبقى هذه التجربة محطة مميزة في مسيرتي».
“Okaz” learned from its private sources that the captain of Al-Khulood Club, Hattan Bahbari, is close to reaching an agreement with Al-Dhariyah Club, in preparation for signing a professional contract for one season.
Bahbari had announced the end of his journey with Al-Khulood Club, confirming his departure from the team after a full season spent with them, in a move that aligns with what “Okaz” highlighted on June 1 regarding his exit from the club.
Bahbari wrote on his account on “X”: “Today marks the end of my journey with Al-Khulood Club after a period that I cherish greatly. I take pride in what I have contributed with the team, and in the time I spent in Al-Rass, where I found generosity and kindness. Thank you to the club's management, the coaching, administrative, and medical staff, my fellow players, and the Al-Khulood fans for all the support and love. This experience will remain a special milestone in my career.”