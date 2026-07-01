علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة أن قائد نادي الخلود هتان باهبري بات قريباً من التوصل إلى اتفاق مع نادي الدرعية، تمهيداً لتوقيع عقد احترافي لمدة موسم واحد.


وكان باهبري قد أعلن نهاية مشواره مع نادي الخلود، مؤكداً رحيله عن الفريق بعد موسم كامل قضاه في صفوفه، في خطوة تأتي متوافقة مع ما تميزت به «عكاظ» في الأول من يونيو الماضي بشأن مغادرته النادي.


وكتب باهبري عبر حسابه في «X»: «اليوم تنتهي رحلتي مع نادي الخلود بعد فترة أعتز بها كثيراً. أفتخر بما قدمته مع الفريق، وبالفترة التي قضيتها في الرس، حيث وجدت الكرم والطيب، شكراً لإدارة النادي والجهاز الفني والإداري والطبي وإخواني اللاعبين وجماهير الخلود على كل الدعم والمحبة. ستبقى هذه التجربة محطة مميزة في مسيرتي».