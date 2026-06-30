The Czech Football Association announced today the resignation of Miroslav Koubek, the head coach of the national team, following the team's exit from the 2026 World Cup held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, which continues until July 19.



The association clarified in a statement on its social media accounts that Koubek, who is 74 years old, resigned based on an agreement with the association to end cooperation between the two sides if he did not achieve qualification for the Round of 32, which indeed happened.



The Czech team only earned one point by drawing with South Africa in Group A of the World Cup, having lost to South Korea by two goals to one, and to Mexico by three goals to none, leading to their exit from the tournament.



Koubek had successfully returned the Czech team to the World Cup after a 20-year absence through the European qualifying playoffs, with the team's last appearance in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.