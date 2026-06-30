أعلن الاتحاد التشيكي لكرة القدم، اليوم، استقالة ميروسلاف كوبيك مدرب المنتخب الأول من منصبه، بعد خروج المنتخب من بطولة كأس العالم 2026 المقامة بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك وتستمر حتى 19 يوليو القادم.
وأوضح الاتحاد في بيان على حساباته في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي أن كوبيك البالغ من العمر 74 عاماً استقال من منصبه بناء على اتفاق مع الاتحاد على إنهاء التعاون بين الجانبين في حال لم يحقق التأهل لدور الـ32 وهو ما حدث.
وحصد المنتخب التشيكي نقطة واحدة فقط بالتعادل مع جنوب أفريقيا ضمن المجموعة الأولى من كأس العالم، إذ خسر أمام كوريا الجنوبية بهدفين مقابل هدف، وأمام المكسيك بثلاثة أهداف دون رد ليغادر البطولة.
وكان كوبيك قد نجح في إعادة منتخب التشيك للمونديال بعد غياب استمر 20 عاماً عبر ملحق التأهل الأوروبي، وكان آخر ظهور للمنتخب في مونديال 2006 بألمانيا.
The Czech Football Association announced today the resignation of Miroslav Koubek, the head coach of the national team, following the team's exit from the 2026 World Cup held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, which continues until July 19.
The association clarified in a statement on its social media accounts that Koubek, who is 74 years old, resigned based on an agreement with the association to end cooperation between the two sides if he did not achieve qualification for the Round of 32, which indeed happened.
The Czech team only earned one point by drawing with South Africa in Group A of the World Cup, having lost to South Korea by two goals to one, and to Mexico by three goals to none, leading to their exit from the tournament.
Koubek had successfully returned the Czech team to the World Cup after a 20-year absence through the European qualifying playoffs, with the team's last appearance in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.