أعلن الاتحاد التشيكي لكرة القدم، اليوم، استقالة ميروسلاف كوبيك مدرب المنتخب الأول من منصبه، بعد خروج المنتخب من بطولة كأس العالم 2026 المقامة بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك وتستمر حتى 19 يوليو القادم.


وأوضح الاتحاد في بيان على حساباته في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي أن كوبيك البالغ من العمر 74 عاماً استقال من منصبه بناء على اتفاق مع الاتحاد على إنهاء التعاون بين الجانبين في حال لم يحقق التأهل لدور الـ32 وهو ما حدث.


وحصد المنتخب التشيكي نقطة واحدة فقط بالتعادل مع جنوب أفريقيا ضمن المجموعة الأولى من كأس العالم، إذ خسر أمام كوريا الجنوبية بهدفين مقابل هدف، وأمام المكسيك بثلاثة أهداف دون رد ليغادر البطولة.


وكان كوبيك قد نجح في إعادة منتخب التشيك للمونديال بعد غياب استمر 20 عاماً عبر ملحق التأهل الأوروبي، وكان آخر ظهور للمنتخب في مونديال 2006 بألمانيا.