African national teams have achieved an exceptional accomplishment in the 2026 World Cup, as 9 out of 10 teams successfully secured their spots in the Round of 32, marking one of the best continental participations in the tournament's history.



The list of qualifiers includes: South Africa, Cape Verde, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Algeria, while Tunisia was the only team to exit the competition from the group stage.



This achievement reflects the significant development that African football is experiencing, following the strong presence and impressive results that the continent's teams achieved during the group stage, confirming their ability to compete strongly in the knockout rounds.