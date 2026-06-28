سطّرت المنتخبات الأفريقية إنجازاً استثنائيّاً في كأس العالم 2026، بعدما نجح 9 منتخبات من أصل 10 في حجز مقاعدها في دور الـ32، في واحدة من أفضل المشاركات القارية بتاريخ البطولة.


وضمت قائمة المتأهلين كلاً من: جنوب أفريقيا، الرأس الأخضر، جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية، ساحل العاج، مصر، غانا، المغرب، السنغال، والجزائر، بينما كان منتخب تونس الوحيد الذي ودّع المنافسات من دور المجموعات.


ويعكس هذا الإنجاز التطور الكبير الذي تشهده الكرة الأفريقية، بعد الحضور القوي والنتائج المميزة التي حققتها منتخبات القارة السمراء خلال مرحلة المجموعات، لتؤكد قدرتها على المنافسة بقوة في الأدوار الإقصائية.