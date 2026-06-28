تلقى رئيس الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم المهندس هاني أبوريدة، خطاب تهنئة من رئيس الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم (كاف) باتريس موتسيبي بمناسبة تأهل منتخب مصر التاريخي إلى دور الـ32 من بطولة كأس العالم 2026، الذي قال بالنيابة عن الاتحادات الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم (CAF) التي تمثل 54 دولة أفريقية: أود أن أتقدم إليكم وإلى المنتخب الوطني المصري «الفراعنة»، بخالص التهنئة على التأهل إلى دور الـ32 من بطولة كأس العالم FIFA 2026، لقد جعل «الفراعنة» شعب مصر، وكذلك 1.6 مليار شخص في أفريقيا، يشعرون بالفخر والاعتزاز.
The President of the Egyptian Football Association, Engineer Hani Abou Rida, received a congratulatory letter from the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, on the occasion of the historic qualification of the Egyptian national team to the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. He stated on behalf of the member associations of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which represent 54 African countries: "I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to you and to the Egyptian national team, the 'Pharaohs,' on qualifying for the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 'Pharaohs' have made the people of Egypt, as well as 1.6 billion people in Africa, feel proud and honored."