The President of the Egyptian Football Association, Engineer Hani Abou Rida, received a congratulatory letter from the President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, on the occasion of the historic qualification of the Egyptian national team to the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. He stated on behalf of the member associations of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which represent 54 African countries: "I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to you and to the Egyptian national team, the 'Pharaohs,' on qualifying for the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 'Pharaohs' have made the people of Egypt, as well as 1.6 billion people in Africa, feel proud and honored."