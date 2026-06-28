‏تلقى رئيس الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم المهندس هاني أبوريدة، خطاب تهنئة من رئيس الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم (كاف) باتريس موتسيبي بمناسبة تأهل منتخب مصر التاريخي إلى دور الـ32 من بطولة كأس العالم 2026، الذي قال بالنيابة عن الاتحادات الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم (CAF) التي تمثل 54 دولة أفريقية: أود أن أتقدم إليكم وإلى المنتخب الوطني المصري «الفراعنة»، بخالص التهنئة على التأهل إلى دور الـ32 من بطولة كأس العالم FIFA 2026، لقد جعل «الفراعنة» شعب مصر، وكذلك 1.6 مليار شخص في أفريقيا، يشعرون بالفخر والاعتزاز.