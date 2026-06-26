كشف تقرير صحفي عن أزمة داخل غرفة ملابس منتخب أوروغواي، قبل المواجهة المصيرية أمام إسبانيا، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة والأخيرة من دور المجموعات في بطولة كأس العالم 2026، المقامة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.

ويلتقي منتخب أوروغواي مع إسبانيا في الثالثة فجر غد (السبت)، ضمن منافسات المجموعة الثامنة، فيما يواجه الأخضر السعودي منتخب الرأس الأخضر في التوقيت ذاته.

لا بديل عن الفوز

وبحسب صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية، يواجه منتخب أوروغواي موقفاً حرجاً بعد تعادله مع السعودية (1-1) والرأس الأخضر (2-2)، إذ وضعته هذه النتائج في موقف بالغ الصعوبة، ولم يعد أمامه سوى الفوز على إسبانيا، بطلة أوروبا، لضمان التأهل إلى دور الـ32.


اعتراض على الأحمال البدنية

وأضافت الصحيفة، نقلاً عن وسائل إعلام أوروغويانية، أن منتخب أوروغواي يعيش أزمة داخل غرفة الملابس، بعدما طلب قادة المنتخب، وهم سيرجيو روشيه، ومانويل أوغارتي، ورودريغو بينتانكور، وفيدي فالفيردي، عقد اجتماع مع المدرب مارسيلو بيلسا، للاعتراض على الأحمال البدنية المكثفة في التدريبات، معتبرين أنها قد تتسبب في إصابات وإجهاد يؤثران في جاهزية اللاعبين للمباريات.

اجتماع متوتر مع بيلسا

وتابعت أن الاجتماع استمر 48 دقيقة، وكان بيلسا مستاءً للغاية من بعض اللاعبين لتشكيكهم في الإستراتيجية التي كان ينوي استخدامها ضد إسبانيا، كما اتهم المدرب بعض اللاعبين بمحاولة إقالته من منصبه، على خلفية الجدل الذي أُثير حول استبعاد لويس سواريز وناهيتان نانديز من القائمة المشاركة في كأس العالم.