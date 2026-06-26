A press report revealed a crisis within the Uruguay national team's dressing room, ahead of the crucial match against Spain, as part of the third and final round of the group stage in the 2026 World Cup, held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Uruguay national team will face Spain at 3 AM tomorrow (Saturday), as part of Group H, while the Saudi Green will meet the Cape Verde team at the same time.



Victory is the only option

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," the Uruguay national team is facing a critical situation after drawing with Saudi Arabia (1-1) and Cape Verde (2-2), as these results have placed them in a very difficult position, leaving them with no option but to win against Spain, the European champions, to secure qualification for the Round of 32.



Objection to physical loads

The newspaper added, citing Uruguayan media, that the Uruguay national team is experiencing a crisis in the dressing room, after team leaders Sergio Rochet, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Federico Valverde requested a meeting with coach Marcelo Bielsa to object to the intense physical loads in training, considering that they could lead to injuries and fatigue affecting the players' readiness for matches.



Tense meeting with Bielsa

It continued that the meeting lasted 48 minutes, and Bielsa was extremely upset with some players for questioning the strategy he intended to use against Spain. The coach also accused some players of attempting to have him removed from his position, following the controversy surrounding the exclusion of Luis Suárez and Nahitan Nández from the squad participating in the World Cup.