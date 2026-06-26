كشف تقرير صحفي عن أزمة داخل غرفة ملابس منتخب أوروغواي، قبل المواجهة المصيرية أمام إسبانيا، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة والأخيرة من دور المجموعات في بطولة كأس العالم 2026، المقامة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.
ويلتقي منتخب أوروغواي مع إسبانيا في الثالثة فجر غد (السبت)، ضمن منافسات المجموعة الثامنة، فيما يواجه الأخضر السعودي منتخب الرأس الأخضر في التوقيت ذاته.
لا بديل عن الفوز
وبحسب صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية، يواجه منتخب أوروغواي موقفاً حرجاً بعد تعادله مع السعودية (1-1) والرأس الأخضر (2-2)، إذ وضعته هذه النتائج في موقف بالغ الصعوبة، ولم يعد أمامه سوى الفوز على إسبانيا، بطلة أوروبا، لضمان التأهل إلى دور الـ32.
اعتراض على الأحمال البدنية
وأضافت الصحيفة، نقلاً عن وسائل إعلام أوروغويانية، أن منتخب أوروغواي يعيش أزمة داخل غرفة الملابس، بعدما طلب قادة المنتخب، وهم سيرجيو روشيه، ومانويل أوغارتي، ورودريغو بينتانكور، وفيدي فالفيردي، عقد اجتماع مع المدرب مارسيلو بيلسا، للاعتراض على الأحمال البدنية المكثفة في التدريبات، معتبرين أنها قد تتسبب في إصابات وإجهاد يؤثران في جاهزية اللاعبين للمباريات.
اجتماع متوتر مع بيلسا
وتابعت أن الاجتماع استمر 48 دقيقة، وكان بيلسا مستاءً للغاية من بعض اللاعبين لتشكيكهم في الإستراتيجية التي كان ينوي استخدامها ضد إسبانيا، كما اتهم المدرب بعض اللاعبين بمحاولة إقالته من منصبه، على خلفية الجدل الذي أُثير حول استبعاد لويس سواريز وناهيتان نانديز من القائمة المشاركة في كأس العالم.
A press report revealed a crisis within the Uruguay national team's dressing room, ahead of the crucial match against Spain, as part of the third and final round of the group stage in the 2026 World Cup, held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
The Uruguay national team will face Spain at 3 AM tomorrow (Saturday), as part of Group H, while the Saudi Green will meet the Cape Verde team at the same time.
Victory is the only option
According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," the Uruguay national team is facing a critical situation after drawing with Saudi Arabia (1-1) and Cape Verde (2-2), as these results have placed them in a very difficult position, leaving them with no option but to win against Spain, the European champions, to secure qualification for the Round of 32.
Objection to physical loads
The newspaper added, citing Uruguayan media, that the Uruguay national team is experiencing a crisis in the dressing room, after team leaders Sergio Rochet, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, and Federico Valverde requested a meeting with coach Marcelo Bielsa to object to the intense physical loads in training, considering that they could lead to injuries and fatigue affecting the players' readiness for matches.
Tense meeting with Bielsa
It continued that the meeting lasted 48 minutes, and Bielsa was extremely upset with some players for questioning the strategy he intended to use against Spain. The coach also accused some players of attempting to have him removed from his position, following the controversy surrounding the exclusion of Luis Suárez and Nahitan Nández from the squad participating in the World Cup.