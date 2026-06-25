Referring to the assessment raised by the relevant health authorities in the Kingdom regarding the epidemiological situation related to the "Ebola" virus, and continuing the precautionary measures implemented since July 2019, which were intensified in May 2026 for those coming from neighboring countries to the outbreak areas and at entry points; the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken additional precautionary measures to limit the epidemiological risks associated with the outbreak of the "Ebola" virus. These measures include suspending travel for citizens to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of Uganda, and the Republic of South Sudan, as well as suspending the issuance of all types of visas and entry into the Kingdom for those coming from these countries, including those arriving via other countries who have stayed in one of these countries during the twenty-one (21) days prior to their arrival. The Kingdom emphasizes that the health risk monitoring and response system is continuously and proactively working with relevant authorities both domestically and internationally to ensure the protection of public health for citizens, residents, and visitors to the Kingdom, and to contribute to global health protection.

The Kingdom had tightened precautionary measures for those coming from neighboring countries to the outbreak areas, which are: Rwanda, Burundi, and Tanzania, in addition to the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville), by enhancing screening procedures at entry points, health monitoring, and early health response mechanisms.

The Public Health Authority "Weqaya" assures citizens, residents, and visitors to the Kingdom that the overall health situation is reassuring and under close monitoring, and that the Kingdom has not recorded any confirmed or suspected cases since the implementation of precautionary measures. It confirms that this step is considered a natural precautionary preventive measure and is taken as part of ongoing efforts to protect public health and prevent the transmission of diseases.

Weqaya emphasized the continuous monitoring of epidemiological developments at both the regional and international levels around the clock, in full coordination with the relevant authorities inside and outside the Kingdom, and raising the necessary recommendations according to the developments in the epidemiological situation, in addition to taking all necessary health measures as required by the developments in the epidemiological situation, which contributes to enhancing advanced preventive readiness, preserving the health and safety of everyone.