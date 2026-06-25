Today, the ministerial meeting between the United States of America and the Gulf Cooperation Council was held in Manama, co-chaired by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the current chair of the Council of Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, with the participation of their Excellencies, the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi.

Rubio reaffirmed the United States' steadfast commitment to the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, while the ministers reiterated their strong commitment to the strategic partnership between the United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The ministers welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran on June 17, noting the important mediation roles played by both Pakistan and Qatar.

They emphasized the necessity of maintaining the momentum and unity of negotiations to achieve a lasting end to hostilities and the common goal of preventing Iran from developing or acquiring a nuclear weapon in any form, affirming that achieving lasting peace and security in the region requires addressing all forms of Iranian threats, including its ballistic missiles, drones, and support for proxies in the region.

The ministers also stressed the importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz, pointing out that unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation, including the right of innocent passage guaranteed under international law, remains essential for regional and global security.

They rejected the imposition of any fees or taxes or attempts to exert control over the strait, and welcomed the announcement by the Sultanate of Oman and the International Maritime Organization to begin implementing a plan to evacuate over 11,000 stranded sailors in the region, affirming that any trade and investment with Iran is conditional and revocable, as it remains contingent upon Iran's commitment to the memorandum of understanding and the final agreement, halting its destabilizing behavior, and creating the necessary conditions for economic cooperation.

The ministers expressed their support for the Syrian people in building a stable, secure, inclusive, and sovereign state that fully integrates into its regional environment, reaffirming their commitment to Syria's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, and continuing to work with the Syrian government and assist it in facing key challenges, such as combating terrorism, restoring essential services, improving its investment climate, and enabling the voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons.

The ministers reiterated their full commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty, security, stability, and territorial integrity, and to this end, welcomed the ongoing bilateral negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, under U.S. sponsorship, aimed at creating the necessary conditions for a permanent peace and security agreement between the two countries, stressing the importance of maintaining the negotiation process and not linking it to any other disputes.

The ministers welcomed the establishment of a practical approach that allows for the restoration of security and the authority of the Lebanese state, and the demarcation of permanent borders, affirming that full Lebanese sovereignty cannot be achieved while non-state armed groups retain military capabilities outside the authority of the Lebanese state, calling for the complete disarmament of all such groups and the restoration of the Lebanese state's monopoly on power, taking into account the importance of supporting the Lebanese Armed Forces in achieving this endeavor.

The ministers renewed their support for the comprehensive plan proposed by President Trump to end the conflict in Gaza, as endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803.

Secretary of State Rubio welcomed the historic participation of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the "Council of Peace," expressing gratitude for their commitments to enhance efforts to achieve stability, recovery, and reconstruction in Gaza.

The ministers emphasized the importance of disarming all non-state armed groups to facilitate the reconstruction of Gaza, and the necessity of transferring responsibility to an independent Palestinian technocratic civilian committee, praising President Trump's statement opposing U.S. support for the annexation of the West Bank, noting that progress in the redevelopment of Gaza and reforms of the Palestinian Authority would create favorable conditions for a reliable path to the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and the establishment of their state.

The ministers also reaffirmed that no one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will have complete freedom to return.

The ministers condemned the attacks carried out by Iran-aligned groups in Iraq against the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including drone attacks that have damaged civilian facilities, vital infrastructure, and energy security.

The ministers reiterated their support for the efforts of the new Iraqi government to confine arms to the state and prevent non-state armed groups from using Iraqi territory to threaten neighboring countries.

The ministers renewed their respect for the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait and its territorial integrity, in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 833, emphasizing Kuwait's sovereignty over its territorial waters, calling on the Iraqi government to fulfill its bilateral and international obligations.

The ministers stressed the importance of the Iraqi government taking all necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of all diplomatic missions in Iraq, and protecting them from any threats or attacks, in line with Iraq's relevant international commitments.