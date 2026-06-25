The Ministry of Health has initiated its regulatory procedures regarding a healthcare practitioner who appeared in content circulated on social media platforms, promoting the use of the "exosome" injection product, contrary to the regulations of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the product's usage instructions, and making claims about its safety based on personal experiences, which do not comply with regulatory standards and the ethics of healthcare practice. This is part of the ministry's ongoing oversight efforts to enhance compliance with health regulations and protect the safety of beneficiaries.

The ministry clarified that the violations by the healthcare practitioner included promoting the use of the product in a manner that contradicts its approval and usage instructions, making claims regarding its safety and effectiveness based on personal experiences and experiences of others, insulting colleagues in the profession, as well as disseminating information that could influence beneficiaries' decisions without completing the scientific data related to risks, usage limits, and the professional regulations governing it.

The ministry confirmed that necessary legal actions will be taken against the healthcare practitioner, including the suspension of their professional license, based on the provisions of the Health Professions Practice Law.

The ministry emphasized that insulting fellow healthcare practitioners is inconsistent with professional ethics, and that professional disagreements should be managed with scientific and professional language based on evidence and mutual respect, stressing that personal experiences or experiences of others do not constitute approved scientific evidence to prove the safety or effectiveness of health products, and should not be considered as health or therapeutic evidence presented to the public.

It stated that scientific evaluations, as well as any medical research or trials conducted on humans, are subject to established ethical, scientific, and regulatory standards, including obtaining the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities, ensuring the protection and safety of participants.

The Ministry of Health called for reporting violations and non-compliant health practices through the contact center (937), noting the ongoing monitoring of health content published and circulated on social media platforms, and coordinating with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties when violations relate to their jurisdictions, and taking necessary legal actions to ensure the safety of beneficiaries and uphold the integrity of health professions and their ethical practice.