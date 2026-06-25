باشرت وزارة الصحة إجراءاتها النظامية حيال ممارس صحي ظهر في محتوى متداول عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، تضمّن الترويج لاستخدام مستحضر «الإكسوزوم» بالحقن، خلافًا لضوابط الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء وتعليمات استخدام المنتج، وتقديم ادعاءات بسلامته استنادًا إلى تجارب شخصية، بما لا يتفق مع الضوابط النظامية وأخلاقيات الممارسة الصحية، وذلك في إطار جهود الوزارة الرقابية المستمرة لتعزيز الامتثال للأنظمة واللوائح الصحية وحماية سلامة المستفيدين.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن مخالفات الممارس الصحي شملت الترويج لاستخدام المستحضر بطريقة تخالف اعتماده وتعليمات استعماله، وتقديم ادعاءات تتعلق بسلامته وفاعليته بالاستناد إلى تجارب شخصية وتجارب على الآخرين، والإساءة إلى زملاء المهنة، فضلًا عن نشر معلومات يمكن أن تؤثر في قرارات المستفيدين دون استكمال البيانات العلمية المتعلقة بالمخاطر وحدود الاستخدام والضوابط المهنية المنظمة لذلك.

وأكدت الوزارة اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة بحق الممارس الصحي، ومن ضمنها تعليق رخصة مزاولة المهنة، استنادًا إلى أحكام نظام مزاولة المهن الصحية.

وشددت الوزارة على أن الإساءة إلى الزملاء الممارسين الصحيين لا تتفق مع أخلاقيات المهنة، وأن الاختلاف المهني يجب أن يُدار بلغة علمية ومهنية تستند إلى الأدلة والاحترام المتبادل، مؤكدًة أن التجارب الشخصية أو تجارب الآخرين لا تُعد دليلًا علميًا معتمدًا لإثبات سلامة المنتجات الصحية أو فاعليتها، ولا يُعتد بها كأدلة صحية أو علاجية مقدمة للجمهور.

وأفادت أن التقييمات العلمية، وأي أبحاث أو تجارب طبية تُجرى على الإنسان، تخضع لضوابط أخلاقية وعلمية وتنظيمية معتمدة، تشمل استيفاء الموافقات اللازمة من الجهات المختصة، بما يكفل حماية المشاركين وسلامتهم.

ودعت وزارة الصحة إلى الإبلاغ عن المخالفات والممارسات الصحية المخالفة عبر مركز الاتصال (937)، منوّهةً باستمرار رصد ما يُنشر ويُتداول عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي من محتوى صحي، والتنسيق مع الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، والهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية عند ارتباط المخالفات باختصاصاتهما، واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة حيالها، بما يكفل حماية سلامة المستفيدين وصون نزاهة المهن الصحية وأخلاقيات ممارستها.