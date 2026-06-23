The official fan zones accompanying the 2026 World Cup have witnessed a significant turnout, with the number of visitors surpassing 3 million in the host countries of the tournament: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.



These zones provide a comprehensive experience for football fans by broadcasting matches live on giant screens, in addition to organizing various entertainment, cultural, and musical events, making them a primary destination for fans during the World Cup days.



This figure reflects the global passion for the tournament and the success of the accompanying events in attracting fans from different nationalities, whether from ticket holders or fans wishing to experience the World Cup atmosphere outside the stadiums, amid expectations of increasing numbers as the competitions continue and the knockout stages approach.