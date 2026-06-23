شهدت مناطق المشجعين الرسمية المصاحبة لكأس العالم 2026 إقبالاً جماهيرياً كبيراً، بعدما تجاوز عدد زوارها حاجز 3 ملايين زائر في الدول المستضيفة للبطولة؛ كندا والمكسيك والولايات المتحدة.
وتوفر هذه المناطق تجربة متكاملة لعشاق كرة القدم من خلال نقل المباريات مباشرة عبر شاشات عملاقة، إلى جانب تنظيم فعاليات ترفيهية وثقافية وموسيقية متنوعة، ما جعلها وجهة رئيسية للجماهير خلال أيام المونديال.
ويعكس هذا الرقم حجم الشغف العالمي بالبطولة ونجاح الفعاليات المصاحبة في استقطاب المشجعين من مختلف الجنسيات، سواء من حاملي تذاكر المباريات أو الجماهير الراغبة في متابعة الأجواء المونديالية خارج الملاعب، وسط توقعات بارتفاع الأعداد مع استمرار المنافسات واقتراب الأدوار الإقصائية.
The official fan zones accompanying the 2026 World Cup have witnessed a significant turnout, with the number of visitors surpassing 3 million in the host countries of the tournament: Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
These zones provide a comprehensive experience for football fans by broadcasting matches live on giant screens, in addition to organizing various entertainment, cultural, and musical events, making them a primary destination for fans during the World Cup days.
This figure reflects the global passion for the tournament and the success of the accompanying events in attracting fans from different nationalities, whether from ticket holders or fans wishing to experience the World Cup atmosphere outside the stadiums, amid expectations of increasing numbers as the competitions continue and the knockout stages approach.