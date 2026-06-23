شهدت مناطق المشجعين الرسمية المصاحبة لكأس العالم 2026 إقبالاً جماهيرياً كبيراً، بعدما تجاوز عدد زوارها حاجز 3 ملايين زائر في الدول المستضيفة للبطولة؛ كندا والمكسيك والولايات المتحدة.


وتوفر هذه المناطق تجربة متكاملة لعشاق كرة القدم من خلال نقل المباريات مباشرة عبر شاشات عملاقة، إلى جانب تنظيم فعاليات ترفيهية وثقافية وموسيقية متنوعة، ما جعلها وجهة رئيسية للجماهير خلال أيام المونديال.


ويعكس هذا الرقم حجم الشغف العالمي بالبطولة ونجاح الفعاليات المصاحبة في استقطاب المشجعين من مختلف الجنسيات، سواء من حاملي تذاكر المباريات أو الجماهير الراغبة في متابعة الأجواء المونديالية خارج الملاعب، وسط توقعات بارتفاع الأعداد مع استمرار المنافسات واقتراب الأدوار الإقصائية.