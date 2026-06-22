Al-Fayha Club announced the renewal of the contract of its Zambian star Fashion Sakala until 2029, allowing the club's all-time top scorer in all competitions to continue his journey with the "Leopards" for the fourth consecutive season.



Sakala is considered one of the most prominent names in the club's history, having played 105 matches in the Al-Fayha jersey, during which he scored 43 goals and provided 19 assists, placing him at the top of the club's all-time scorers list across various competitions.



The player Sakala expressed his happiness with the contract extension, thanking the club's management for their continued trust, and confirming that Al-Fayha represents more to him than just a club.



He also sent a message of appreciation to Al-Fayha fans, Zambian fans, and his family, emphasizing his eagerness to continue achieving successes and creating more memorable moments with the team in the coming years.