أعلن نادي الفيحاء تجديد عقد نجمه الزامبي فاشيون ساكالا حتى عام 2029، ليواصل الهداف التاريخي للفريق في جميع المسابقات رحلته مع «الفهود» للموسم الرابع على التوالي.


ويُعد ساكالا أحد أبرز الأسماء في تاريخ النادي، بعدما خاض 105 مباريات بقميص الفيحاء، سجل خلالها 43 هدفاً وصنع 19 هدفاً، ليتربع على قائمة هدافي الفريق التاريخيين في مختلف البطولات.


وعبّر اللاعب ساكالا عن سعادته بتمديد عقده، مقدماً شكره لإدارة النادي على ثقتها المستمرة، مؤكداً أن الفيحاء يمثل له أكثر من مجرد نادٍ.


كما وجّه رسالة تقدير لجماهير الفيحاء والجماهير الزامبية وعائلته، مشدداً على تطلعه لمواصلة صناعة الإنجازات وكتابة المزيد من الذكريات الناجحة مع الفريق خلال السنوات القادمة.