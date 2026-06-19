واصل المنتخب الوطني تدريباته في مدينة أوستن، استعدادًا لمواجهة منتخب إسبانيا الأحد، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات لكأس العالم FIFA 2026.
وأجرى لاعبو الأخضر حصتهم التدريبية على ملعب Q2 بمدينة أوستن، تحت إشراف المدير الفني جورجيوس دونيس، حيث بدأت بتمارين الإحماء، تلتها تمارين الاستحواذ على الكرة، ثم طُبّقت الجوانب التكتيكية الخاصة بالمباراة، قبل أن تُختتم الحصة التدريبية بمناورة تكتيكية.
على صعيد متصل، أظهرت الفحوصات الطبية التي خضع لها اللاعب عبدالرحمن الصانبي تعرضه لإصابة في العضلة الخلفية للفخذ، وبدأ على إثرها برنامجه العلاجي تحت إشراف الجهاز الطبي.
ويجري «الأخضر» تدريباته في تمام الثانية عشرة من مساء اليوم (الجمعة) بحصة تدريبية مغلقة على ملعب Q2 في مدينة أوستن، قبل أن تغادر البعثة مساءً إلى مدينة أتلانتا في ولاية جورجيا، استعدادًا لثاني مباريات الأخضر في المونديال.
The national team continued its training in Austin, in preparation for the match against the Spanish team on Sunday, as part of the second round of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The players of the Green team conducted their training session at Q2 Stadium in Austin, under the supervision of head coach Georgios Donis. The session began with warm-up exercises, followed by ball possession drills, and then the tactical aspects specific to the match were implemented, before concluding the training session with a tactical scrimmage.
In related news, medical examinations conducted on player Abdulrahman Al-Sanabi revealed that he suffered an injury to the hamstring muscle, and he has begun his treatment program under the supervision of the medical staff.
The Green team will hold its training session tomorrow (Friday) at midnight with a closed training session at Q2 Stadium in Austin, before the delegation departs in the evening to Atlanta, Georgia, in preparation for the Green team's second match in the World Cup.