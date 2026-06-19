The national team continued its training in Austin, in preparation for the match against the Spanish team on Sunday, as part of the second round of the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026.



The players of the Green team conducted their training session at Q2 Stadium in Austin, under the supervision of head coach Georgios Donis. The session began with warm-up exercises, followed by ball possession drills, and then the tactical aspects specific to the match were implemented, before concluding the training session with a tactical scrimmage.



In related news, medical examinations conducted on player Abdulrahman Al-Sanabi revealed that he suffered an injury to the hamstring muscle, and he has begun his treatment program under the supervision of the medical staff.



The Green team will hold its training session tomorrow (Friday) at midnight with a closed training session at Q2 Stadium in Austin, before the delegation departs in the evening to Atlanta, Georgia, in preparation for the Green team's second match in the World Cup.