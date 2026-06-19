واصل المنتخب الوطني تدريباته في مدينة أوستن، استعدادًا لمواجهة منتخب إسبانيا الأحد، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات لكأس العالم FIFA 2026.


وأجرى لاعبو الأخضر حصتهم التدريبية على ملعب Q2 بمدينة أوستن، تحت إشراف المدير الفني جورجيوس دونيس، حيث بدأت بتمارين الإحماء، تلتها تمارين الاستحواذ على الكرة، ثم طُبّقت الجوانب التكتيكية الخاصة بالمباراة، قبل أن تُختتم الحصة التدريبية بمناورة تكتيكية.


على صعيد متصل، أظهرت الفحوصات الطبية التي خضع لها اللاعب عبدالرحمن الصانبي تعرضه لإصابة في العضلة الخلفية للفخذ، وبدأ على إثرها برنامجه العلاجي تحت إشراف الجهاز الطبي.


ويجري «الأخضر» تدريباته في تمام الثانية عشرة من مساء اليوم (الجمعة) بحصة تدريبية مغلقة على ملعب Q2 في مدينة أوستن، قبل أن تغادر البعثة مساءً إلى مدينة أتلانتا في ولاية جورجيا، استعدادًا لثاني مباريات الأخضر في المونديال.